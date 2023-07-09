What happened to Luc Bourdon? Delving into the tragic death of Vancouver Canucks prospect

In 2008, The hockey world was left in shock and mourning as news broke of the tragic death of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luc Bourdon. At the tender age of 21, Bourdon's promising career was abruptly cut short in a devastating motorcycle accident in Northern New Brunswick. While the RCMP didn't confirm the identity of the body at the time of the accident, Bourdon's sister, Eve, sadly confirmed that the victim was indeed her brother.

According to the RCMP in Shippagan, the accident occurred around 12:30 PM Atlantic time, when Bourdon lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a tractor-trailer. The accident left the hockey community grappling with profound sadness over the loss of the beloved player. The devastating news spread quickly, leaving family, friends, teammates, and fans in a state of shock and grief.

Luc Bourdon was regarded as one of Vancouver's most promising young defensemen. He had played his junior hockey in the Quebec league, showcasing his exceptional skills and earning a reputation as a talented player. Bourdon's potential was further recognized when he represented Team Canada in the World Junior Championship, even captaining the team in 2007. Selected as the 10th overall pick in the 2005 draft, he was poised to make a lasting impact on the ice.

The Vancouver Canucks organization, along with the entire hockey community, expressed deep sorrow upon learning of Bourdon's tragic passing. Canucks General Manager Mike Gillis offered his condolences, describing Luc as an extremely talented player with a bright future. Gillis emphasized that Bourdon's passion for the game was evident both on and off the ice, making him a valued team member. The loss of such a promising young athlete has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

Ian Cole releases a sincere statement paying tribute to the beloved Luc Bourdon

After signing a one-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks, experienced defenseman Ian Cole is set to join his third team in three seasons. He previously played for the Tampa Bay Lightning last year and the Carolina Hurricanes the year before.

However, Cole recently discovered that the jersey No. 28, he initially requested, had been worn by the late Luc Bourdon.

In a show of respect for Bourdon's memory, Cole made the decision to change his jersey number to 82. He announced this thoughtful gesture today.

