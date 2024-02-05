What happened to Mattias Samuelsson? Explaining Sabres defenseman's injury requiring surgery for rehab

The Buffalo Sabres' defenseman, Mattias Samuelsson, won't play the rest of the season. He needs surgery for an injury to his upper body. The team shared this news on Sunday. Since January 23, the 23-year-old hasn't been on the ice. That was when the Sabres lost 4-2 to the Anaheim Ducks.

Mattias Samuelsson has earned seven points this season. These include one goal and six assists. His current rating is plus-4 in 41 games. Sadly, the injury has necessitated surgery. This underlines the serious nature of his upper-body condition and the Sabres' struggle without him.

Mattias Samuelsson secured a noteworthy seven-year deal for $30 million. This outstanding deal led him to accumulate 29 points, covering three goals and 26 assists throughout 150 career games. Chosen 32nd in the 2018 NHL draft, he's walking in his dad's footsteps, Kjell Samuelsson, a former defenseman, cementing his position in hockey.

Injury woes deepen for Buffalo Sabres: Navigating challenges beyond Mattias Samuelsson's absence

The Buffalo Sabres have been grappling with a series of injuries this season, adding to their struggles. Jack Quinn, a promising forward, got hurt in their last match before the break. He needs surgery and won't play for about one and a half to two months. With Quinn out, the Sabres struggle more. They've played parts of the season without vital players such as Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, and Jeff Skinner.

As the news has broken, Mattias Samuelsson, the defenseman, won't play this season due to an upper-body injury. This hits Buffalo hard. They're already 10 points from a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Last season, without Samuelsson, the Sabres had a rough go.

Buffalo's coach, Don Granato, is staying positive. He's counting on new members Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton, experienced players signed during the offseason. Plus, hotshot rookie Ryan Johnson is also stepping up to strengthen the rear guard. But with Samuelsson out, their defense will have a tough test.

Quinn being out affects the second forward line too. He was a key helper for Dylan Cozens and JJ Peterka. Now, Zach Benson, a rookie forward, is taking his place. This is a big chance for the 18-year-old to show his stuff in the big leagues.

The team awaits Zemgus Girgensons' comeback from injury, which will boost their forward depth. Still, Buffalo is staring at tough times. They'll miss some crucial players and others must rise to fill the gaps.