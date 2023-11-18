What happened to Milan Lucic? All we know so far about Bruins star's arrest over alleged domestic incident

In a shocking turn of events, Boston Bruins' star, Milan Lucic, finds himself at the center of a storm after being arrested for alleged domestic incident. Known for his prowess on the ice, Lucic is a Canadian professional ice hockey player with a celebrated career playing for different teams in the National Hockey League.

The news broke on Saturday morning through Bruins reporter Jim McBride disclosed that the team had been notified of an "incident" involving Lucic that occurred the previous night. In response to the situation, Lucic has been distanced from the team for an indefinite period.

The Boston Bruins released an official statement addressing the issue:

"The Boston Bruins are aware of an incident involving Milan Lucic Friday evening. Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously and will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time."

As details surrounding the incident remain undisclosed, the hockey community and Bruins fans are left in suspense, awaiting further developments on the situation and hoping for a resolution that prioritizes the well-being of all parties involved.

Milan Lucic had a run in with cops over similar situation back in 2011

In September 2011, Milan Lucic had a similar run in with the law. He was questioned by police following a verbal dispute with his girlfriend outside a Starbucks in The North End, Boston.

According to the Boston Herald, No charges were filed in that incident as there were no indications of physical harm. Initially, The Bruins acknowledged the situation, stating they were handling it internally. Lucic's marketing representative had described the incident as a "complete misunderstanding," and attributed it to noise creation.

According to the police report, Witnesses reported seeing a distressed woman in a silver-sequined dress followed by Lucic, identified by his black T-shirt with No. 22. When questioned by police, Lucic explained they had an argument, insisting they were fine. During the interaction, he slammed his cell phone, exclaiming, "Do you know who I am?" Lucic had presented a Vancouver, Canada ID when asked for identification.

As there was no observed physical assault, and Lucic's girlfriend stated she was not touched, no charges were filed. However, both were informed of their rights under Massachusetts General Laws on abuse prevention.