What happened to Milan Lucic? Exploring Bruins star winger's availability for upcoming games

Milan Lucic returned to the Boston Bruins this off-season on a one-year deal with the team. Lucic was with the Bruins from 2007 until 2015 and then spent time with the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames. After he signed with Boston this summer, it was expected Lucic would be on the fourth line and add some grit to the bottom of the lineup.

However, early on in the season, Lucic suffered an injury and has now missed three straight games. Boston's coach Jim Montgomery announced that Lucic will be out for a couple of weeks now.

"Looch is going to be out a couple of weeks too,” Montgomery said to reporters.

What happened to Milan Lucic?

Milan Lucic suffered a lower-body injury after blocking a shot against the Los Angeles Kings back on Oct. 21 last Saturday. Originally, Lucic was listed as day-to-day but after missing the past three games, Montgomery confirmed the forward would be out for a couple of weeks.

With Lucic out of the lineup, Patrick Brown has replaced him on the lineup.

Milan Lucic is in his 17th NHL season and has spent nine of those with the Boston Bruins. After being a free agent, this season, there was talk he would retire, but the forward said playing for Team Canada at the World Championship helped rejuvenate his career.

Lucic told The Athletic:

“It was just having fun again. When you go to tournaments like that, it’s lighter. The mood is a lot looser. Even though there is pressure to win, especially when you’re Team Canada. But it was just having fun and getting to experience that with the boys was a lot of fun.

"Then adding the families into that as well and having them to celebrate the championship with was a lot of fun.”

Should you pick Milan Lucic for your fantasy team?

Milan Lucic should not be on your fantasy team, and shouldn't have even before the injury. Lucic has just two assists in four points this season, but the forward is on the fourth line for the Boston Bruins. He also has just two penalty minutes and is a -1.

The 35-year-old doesn't get enough ice time and no longer has the offense product to be on your fantasy hockey team. There are much better options on the waiver market than Lucic.