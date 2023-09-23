What happened to Nic Kerdiles? Nashville PD shares shocking news about former NHLer

Nic Kerdiles died during the early hours of Saturday morning, according to a statement released by Nashville PD via TMZ. Kerdiles succumbed to injuries that he sustained in a road accident around 3:30 AM CT.

Reports suggest Kerdiles ran through a stop sign in a residential area North of Central Nashville. According to the police, Kerdiles struck his Indian motorcycle into the driver's side of a BMW.

The driver of the BMV reportedly stopped immediately, and Kerdiles was soon transported to a local hospital, where he was declared dead. Police reports suggest neither Kerdiles nor the BMW driver were impaired.

Kerdiles had posted a story on his Instagram earlier that night captioned, "Night rider."

Nic Kerdiles' story on his Instagram account

Kerdiles was selected as the 36th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. After playing two seasons in the NCAA, he signed a three-year contract with the Ducks.

Kerdiles was assigned to Anaheim's AHL affiliates, Norfolk Admirals, where he played for two seasons. The Orange County native then played for two seasons with AHL's San Diego Gulls.

In the 2016-17 season, Kerdiles received a call-up to play in the NHL for the Ducks. He played his first NHL game against the Boston Bruins in February 2017.

Kerdiles played two more games for the Ducks in the 2017-18 season, totaling his NHL regular season games count to three. He also played in four Stanley Cup playoff games, where he scored one point from assisting on a goal.

Kerdiles played his last professional hockey game in 2018 for the Manitoba Moose.

Nic Kerdiles became a real estate agent after leaving hockey

After retiring from hockey, Kerdiles ventured into the world of real estate. According to his LinkedIn profile, Kerdiles joined Compass, a real estate brokerage firm, as a licensed real estate agent in July 2020.

According to compass.com, Kerdiles had made multiple successful transactions as a real estate agent, selling multi-million dollar homes all across Tennessee.

His "About" section on the website mentions his past hockey career and reads:

"With a successful career in the NHL/AHL, along with being a television personality, he possesses an innate understanding of the unique needs of his exclusive clientele."

The website also boasts of the former winger's socializing skills, which he picked up from playing professional hockey:

"Having spent much of his professional ice hockey career moving to different cities before ultimately settling in Nashville, Tennessee, Nic Kerdiles gained tremendous social skills which set him apart from other real estate agents in the Greater Nashville, Tennessee home buying and selling market."