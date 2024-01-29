What happened to Patrik Laine? Understanding Blue Jackets forward's decision to step away from the game

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, taking a step away from the game for an unspecified duration. The league and the Blue Jackets have not disclosed the reason for Laine's entry into the program, respecting his privacy.

Laine, who has been sidelined with a fractured clavicle since Dec. 2022, joined the Blue Jackets for their recent road trip but left last week. In an Instagram post, Laine explained his decision, saying that he recognizes the need to prioritize his mental health to perform at his best on the ice.

Jarmo Kekalainen, the Blue Jackets GM, backs Laine completely. He said that their main focus is Laine's health. Pascal Vincent, the coach, agreed, stressing the importance of players' mental health.

Patrik Laine, after experiencing personal issues and injuries since his Winnipeg trade in Jan. 2021, encounters a new chapter. The Blue Jackets forward, aged 25, with 174 games, scored 64 goals and has a minus-58 rating, alongside 74 assists.

Laine follows winger Alexander Texier in becoming the second Blue Jackets player to join the player assistance program recently, as it happened in the 2021-22 season.

Support for Laine is pouring in from the hockey community.

Patrik Laine's NHL journey

Patrik Laine's year with the Columbus Blue Jackets has been rollercoaster due to injuries and inconsistent gameplay.

In 18 games this season, he has gathered nine impactful points, scoring six times and assisting three. However, he has a low rating of minus-10. A concussion knocked Laine out for nine games during October and November, kickstarting his struggles.

Despite challenges, he has showed toughness, boosting the team with his attacking prowess. In 2016, his entry into the NHL started by getting picked second by the Winnipeg Jets.

The Finnish forward quickly made a mark, earning a runner-up position in the Calder Trophy for top rookie. He shone in his next season by netting 44 goals, a key contribution, propelling the Jets to the Western Conference Final in 2018.

In 2021, Laine was transferred to the Blue Jackets. His value remained unchanged, garnishing a four-year, $34.8 million deal in 2022.