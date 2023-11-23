What happened to Prab Rai? Ex-Canucks player reportedly arrested for allegedly committing fraud costing millions

Former Vancouver Canucks player Prab Rai has been arrested and charged with fraud, allegedly involving millions of dollars. The arrest follows an extensive investigation conducted by the Surrey RCMP Financial Crimes Unit (FCU), which began almost three years ago on January 14, 2021. Rai last played professional hockey in 2015.

According to a media release by the Surrey RCMP, the investigation was initiated after a victim reported having lost several million dollars in real estate investment opportunities. The alleged large-scale financial frauds committed by Prab Rai are said to have occurred between October 9, 2015, and July 20, 2018.

Former Vancouver Canucks Player Prab Rai Arrested for Alleged Multi-Million Dollar Fraud

Rai, a Surrey native, was selected by the Canucks in the fifth round (131st overall) of the 2008 NHL draft. The 6-foot-1 center gained recognition for his exceptional performance with the Seattle Thunderbirds, leading the team in scoring during his final Western Hockey League (WHL) season with 69 points in 67 games.

Despite showing promise in junior hockey, Rai's professional career took a devastating hit when he suffered a serious back injury in a car accident on the Port Mann Bridge, just months after signing his entry-level contract with the Canucks on March 24, 2010. The setback ultimately derailed his career at the age of just 20.

Limited to just 38 games in professional hockey, all played in the ECHL, Prab Rai faced the harsh reality of retiring at the age of 25. The premature end to his playing days marked a significant departure from the potential that had been anticipated when he signed his first NHL contract.

The recent allegations against Prab Rai also include a civil lawsuit filed by a realtor, who claims to have been defrauded of more than $2.8 million. In an article published by Keith Fraser in the Vancouver Sun on August 29, 2022, the realtor asserted that Rai portrayed himself as a "successful and wealthy business person" with purported connections to prominent local and international business figures, as well as retired hockey players.

Currently released on conditions set by the courts, Rai awaits his next court appearance as legal proceedings unfold. The once-promising hockey talent's journey has taken an unexpected turn, highlighting the challenges athletes face not only on the ice but also in navigating life after their playing careers come to an end. The hockey world will be glued in for more updates concerning Prab Rai's future.