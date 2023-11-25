What happened to Sam Girard? All we know about Avalanche D as he enters NHL's player assistance program

In a surprising turn of events, Sam Girard, a key defenseman for the Colorado Avalanche, has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, prompting his indefinite absence from the team.

The announcement was made through a joint release from the NHL and NHL Players Association. According to the release, Girard will continue to receive his salary during his time away and will return to the team "when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators."

The 25-year-old defenseman, known for his significant role as a top-four player for the Avalanche, has expressed his proactive decision to prioritize his mental health.

In a statement released through his agency, CAA, Girard revealed:

“I have made a proactive decision to take care of my mental health and will be entering treatment for severe anxiety and depression that has gone untreated for too long and led to alcohol abuse.”

He added:

“Taking care of your mental health is of the utmost importance, and I encourage everyone to speak up and seek help should you feel like you need it. I want to express my gratitude to my wife, family, friends, the club, my teammates, and the fans for their patience, understanding and continued support.”

Expand Tweet

He encourages others to speak up and seek help if they find themselves in a similar situation.

The defenseman expressed gratitude to his support system, including his wife, family, friends, the club, teammates and fans for their understanding, patience and continued support during this challenging time.

NHL Star Sam Girard's mental health journey

The defenseman has been absent from the team for the last two games due to personal reasons.

It has now been clarified that the absence is linked to his decision to prioritize his mental well-being. With Girard's departure, Caleb Jones is expected to step in as the primary player to fill the void during his absence.

Sam Girard, a seasoned player in his seventh NHL season, played a crucial role in the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup-winning campaign in 2022.

However, his playoff run was cut short due to an injury sustained in the second round series against St. Louis. Despite the setback, Girard has been a consistent contributor to the team, showcasing his skills in skating and playmaking. He has amassed 185 points in 431 games.

Sam Girard's willingness to share his struggles and seek help sets a key precedent for players and fans.