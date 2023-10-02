What happened to Sam Savoie? What we know so far about Blackhawks prospect's injury

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Sam Savoie suffered a gruesome injury in a preseason game on Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild.

Savoie needed to be stretchered off after awkwardly crashing legs-first into the boards. The prospect was screaming in pain but did gesture to the crowd with a thumbs up as he left the ice.

It was announced by Savoie's QMJHL team the Gatineau Olympiques that he suffered a femur injury and underwent successful surgery on the morning of Oct. 1. The injury was heartbreaking news for Chicago head coach Luke Richardson, according to Dave Litman of NHL Trade Rumors:

“To me, it looked like Sam was kind of going to pre-hit [Wild defenseman Alex] Goligoski and I think Goligoski didn’t lay into him, he might have been a little scared of Sam going in there the way he skates. [So Goligoski] pulled off. And I think Sam was really leaning forward and it looks like his stick clips his skate, but I think it was after he was already going down."

Tyler Johnson also spoke positively about Sam Savoie and said that the 19-year-old was making a good impact in training camp:

“That’s tough. He’s a kid that even last year, I really, really like. Love the way he plays. Just a happy-go-lucky guy. Anytime you see something like that it’s pretty gruesome. You never wish that on anybody."

Savoie is considered to be out indefinitely, but the Chicago Blackhawks team physician released a statement saying they expect the prospect to make a full recovery.

Sam Savoie's career so far

Sam Savoie was selected 81st overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL draft.

Savoie was drafted out of the Gatineau Olympiques, as he has spent three seasons in the QMJHL. Last year, he skated in 60 regular-season games and recorded 59 points. He also chipped in eight points in 13 playoff games for the Olympiques.

Savoie was making his preseason debut Saturday and played nine minutes before the injury.