What happened to Sanni Hakala? All we know about Finnish hockey player's paralyzing incident

Finnish hockey player Sanni Hakala is confronting a life-altering injury following a devastating collision with a goal post during a recent game. The incident unfolded last Friday in a game between Swedish clubs HV71 and Djurgadens IF. It has reportedly left Hakala paralyzed from the chest down, with reduced function in her arms and hands.

In a poignant Instagram post, Hakala shared the profound impact of the crash:

"It is still hard to understand what has happened, that the crash into the goal post was as serious as it was, that the consequences have become so big."

She went on to express the gravity of the situation, writing:

"Not only that I am forced to stop playing hockey, something that has been a big part of my life for many years, but that I may be forced to sit in a wheelchair for the rest of my life."

Acknowledging the unwavering support she has received, Sanni Hakala conveyed her gratitude:

"And for all the support I've received from friends, fans, and clubs from all around the world, I want to say THANK YOU! Your concerns and your support mean the world to me and my family in this tough situation."

She also extended appreciation to the medical staff, saying,

"And an equally big thank you to all the medical staff who have taken care."

The injury unfolded as Hakala, driving towards the net with speed, attempted to navigate past a defender but lost her balance, sliding into the goal post. The severity of the situation prompted an immediate cancellation of the game, with Hakala rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

As Sanni Hakala embarks on a challenging rehabilitation journey, both she and her team, HV71, have opted not to provide further comments on the incident. Yet she remains resolute in her message, and said:

"This situation obviously sucks but I'm not scared to take it on. I don't know what I'm going to do next but I know it will be fucking awesome."

Sanni Hakala's Pioneering Career in Women's Hockey

Sanni Hakala's hockey odyssey reflects a remarkable ascent in the international arena. Beginning as a youth standout on boys' teams, she transitioned to JYP Jyväskylä in the Naisten SM-sarja at 15, earning the Emma Laaksonen Fair Play Award in 2015–16. Venturing beyond Finland, Hakala signed with HV71 in the SDHL in 2016.

Her impact extended to the global stage, making her senior national team debut at the 2016 IIHF Women's World Championship. Notably, she contributed to Finland's historic silver medal at the 2019 IIHF Women's World Championship and played a vital role in securing bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics.