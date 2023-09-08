What happened to TJ Brodie's dad? Family share disheartening news about Maple Leafs defenceman's father

The news of the passing of Jay Brodie, the father of Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie, saddened the hockey world. Jay, a beloved member of his Southwestern Ontario community, left a mark on those who knew him.

He was known for his love of family and his passion for sports. He succumbed to cancer on September 4, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy that will live forever.

His obituary beautifully captures the essence of his relationship with his grandchildren, describing how they cherished moments spent with him. From playful pushes on the swings to relaxing in the hot tub, singing country music, taking tractor rides, and watching hockey games together.

Jay Brodie's life was all about his dedication to family, farming, and sports. He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn, and their three children, daughters Justine and Laura, and son TJ Brodie. Additionally, Jay was a proud grandfather to seven grandchildren.

In his hometown of Dresden, a picturesque Southwestern Ontario town nestled between London and Windsor, Brodie earned recognition as a local Sports Hall of Fame member. His induction occurred in April, a fitting tribute to a man whose connection to sports ran deep.

He also received an honor in 2018 when he was inducted into the Chatham Sports Hall of Fame. This recognition resulted from his contributions to the 1977-78 Chatham Thames Valley Brick major midget AA team. The team had won an Ontario Minor Hockey Association championship.

Jay Brodie's early achievements and more

Jay Brodie's early involvement in hockey included playing for the Chatham minor midget team, which reached the OMHA final during the 1976-77 season. He then went on to play four junior B seasons with the Chatham Maroons.

Jay's accomplishments extended beyond the rink, as he played an instrumental role in the Dresden Lumberkings' success. He helped them clinch two Ontario Hockey Association intermediate C championships in 1982-83 and '84-85.

Visitations to remember and celebrate Brodie's life took place at the Alexander and Houle Funeral Home in Chatham. Friends, family, and community members gathered to pay their respects and share stories of a man who left an enduring impact on those around him.

His legacy lives on through his son TJ Brodie, who has carved out an impressive NHL career, playing over 800 games with Calgary and Toronto. Brodie, now 33, is entering the final season of his four-year, US $20-million contract with the Maple Leafs.