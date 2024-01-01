What happened to Tyler Johnson? Chicago Blackhawks HC provides update on veteran forward's apparent injury

The Chicago Blackhawks were marred by an apparent injury to veteran forward Tyler Johnson during Sunday's 8-1 defeat to the Dallas Stars.

Johnson exited the contest after logging only two shifts in the second period and did not return to the ice.

Following the game, coach Luke Richardson provided an update on the veteran's injury, saying that Johnson will be out for a "little bit more time:"

"He'll be probably out for a little time," Richardson said. "But it's just so quick on the road with us getting out of here, we'll have to find out a little bit more maybe tomorrow or down the road how long." - via NBC Chicago

Richardson also clarified that the veteran forward's injury is not associated with the one he dealt with just before the three-day Christmas break. Johnson missed the game against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 23.

The Blackhawks are already dealing with injuries to some of their key players. Johnson is the latest addition to the list, after Taylor Raddysh. The nature of Johnson's injury remains undisclosed for now.

How has Tyler Johnson fared for the Chicago Blackhawks this season?

Johnson is into his 13th season in the NHL. This season, the 33-year-old veteran forward has accumulated 13 points through six goals and seven assists in 35 games, playing on the third line alongside Lukas Reichel and Cole Guttman.

Johnson made his way to the NHL as an undrafted player. One of the reasons he went undrafted in the league was his small frame of five-foot-eigjt. The Tampa Bay Lightning signed him in 2011.

The veteran forward went on to play for nine seasons with the Bolts and appeared in 589 games for the Bolts. Following his stint with the Lightning, Tyler Johnson was traded to the Blackhawks in 2021 and has been with them since then.

Tyler Johnson was also a member of the Lightning's back-to-back Stanley Cup title-winning years in 2020 and 2021. Overall, he's notched up 413 points on 185 goals and 228 assists in 705 career games.