What happened to Valeri Nichushkin? NHL insider makes bold claim on Avalanche winger's absence

According to insider Adrian Dater, the absence of Valeri Nichushkin from the Colorado Avalanche lineup is concerning. Nichushkin was listed as a game-time decision for the Avalanche on Saturday due to illness; he did not play against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL insider Dater posted a tweet that said,

"This is not official yet, but I'm hearing Valeri Nichushkin is back in the NHL player assistance program, out indefinitely"

Whether this claim has any substance or not will soon be apparent concerning these developments shared. Some information came from the Avalanche’s head coach, Jared Bednar, which was shared on Twitter.

Valeri Nichushkin’s absence on Saturday, which was attributed to illness by Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey, appears now to be a sophisticated condition.

If Dater’s information is correct, Nichushkin's joining the NHL Player Assistance Program once again implies a longer absence from the team with an unspecified deadline.

This is a devastating blow to the Avalanche, considering Valeri Nichushkin’s outstanding play this year. He has made a great contribution with 22 goals and 20 assists for 42 points in 40 games.

Nichushkin has achieved success on the ice but has also faced several off-ice controversies, including one in April 2023 when he was involved in a hotel room incident during his team’s Stanley Cup playoff run.

Colorado Avalanche's 5-3 win in Valeri Nichushkin's absence

The Colorado Avalanche rallied to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs by a score of 5-3. Nathan MacKinnon broke a tie with 3:25 remaining after receiving a pass from Mikko Rantanen, scoring with a perfect shot through Martin Jones.

This was Colorado's ninth victory in 11 games. Andrew Cogliano, Mikko Rantanen, Jonathan Drouin, and Ross Colton all scored.

Avalanche’s Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves. After an initial 3-0 lead for Toronto, where Max Domi, Morgan Rielly, and Timothy Liljegren scored in the first period, the Maple Leafs could not resist the comeback of Colorado.