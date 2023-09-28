What happened to Zach Whitecloud? Bruce Cassidy offers injury update on Vegas Knights defenceman

In a concerning turn of events for the Vegas Golden Knights and their fans, defenseman Zach Whitecloud is sidelined once again due to an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old blueliner, who had a promising season in 2022-23, suffered this setback during a preseason game against the Colorado Avalanche.

This injury frustrated both Whitecloud and the Golden Knights, as the defenseman already missed a significant portion of the previous season due to health issues. He is eager to avoid another prolonged absence from the ice.

Last season, Whitecloud made a notable impact during the regular season, featuring in 59 games and contributing 12 points, comprising five goals and seven assists. His defensive prowess was evident with an impressive 97 blocks and 90 hits, making him an invaluable asset on the blue line. He further solidified his importance during the playoffs, tallying two goals and six assists in 22 games as the Golden Knights clinched the Stanley Cup.

Fans and teammates alike are undoubtedly concerned about the nature and severity of Whitecloud's current injury. Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy should provide an update on the situation, shedding light on when we can expect to see the talented defenseman back in action. Until then, the Golden Knights will eagerly await his return, hoping it will be swift and without any lasting consequences.

ESPN Anchor apologizes for insensitive comment about NHL player Zach Whitecloud

ESPN anchor John Anderson found himself in hot water after making an insensitive on-air comment about NHL player Zach Whitecloud's last name. During an episode of "SportsCenter," while discussing highlights of the Las Vegas Golden Knights playoff victory over the Edmonton Oilers, Anderson cracked a joke, saying,

"Zach Whitecloud -- what kind of name is Whitecloud? Great name if you're a toilet paper."

The comment immediately received backlash on social media, with many condemning Anderson for his lack of sensitivity, especially considering that Zach Whitecloud is the first Indigenous NHL player from the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. People widely labeled the remark as offensive and in poor taste.

In the aftermath of the incident, Anderson issued a public apology a day later, acknowledging his mistake. He stated,

"This is totally on me, and I sincerely apologize to Zach, the Golden Knights, their fans and everyone else for what I said. It's my job to be prepared and know the backgrounds of the players, and I blew it."

Anderson also expressed his intention to contact the team and seek a conversation with Whitecloud.

As of that time, Whitecloud had not publicly addressed Anderson's comments. The incident served as a reminder of the importance of respectful and considerate commentary in the world of sports broadcasting.