What is Henrik Lundqvist's documentary 'Open Heart' based on? A look into the NHL legend's personal journey

Henrik Lundqvist, the iconic New York Rangers goaltender, captivated hockey fans for 15 seasons with his unparalleled skills and unwavering determination. However, his extraordinary career was abruptly halted due to a debilitating heart condition, forcing him to retire in 2021.

Lundqvist is set to share his inspiring story in the highly anticipated documentary 'Open Heart,' directed by renowned sports documentarian Jonathan Hock. Premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival, the film delves into Lundqvist's struggles, resilience, and quest to return to the sport he loves.

'Open Heart' offers an intimate profile of Henrik Lundqvist as he confronts the biggest challenge of his life: a heart condition that shattered his dreams of continuing his hockey career. With unprecedented access to Lundqvist, his teammates, and his family, director Jonathan Hock presents a poignant and deeply personal exploration of the legendary goaltender's life and career.

During his time with the New York Rangers, Lundqvist achieved remarkable milestones and etched his name in NHL history. He stands as the only goaltender to record eleven 30-win seasons in his first twelve seasons, a testament to his exceptional talent and consistency.

Following his retirement, Lundqvist seamlessly transitioned to the world of broadcasting, taking on the role as a TV analyst for NHL on TNT. Alongside esteemed hockey personalities such as Wayne Gretzky, Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter, and Liam McHugh, Lundqvist continues to captivate audiences with his engaging storytelling, musical performances, and distinctive fashion sense.

This documentary promises to be a compelling tribute to an NHL legend, reminding us of Henrik Lundqvist's indelible impact on the ice and his enduring spirit that continues to inspire both players and fans alike.

The Legendary Career and Enduring Legacy of Henrik Lundqvist

Henrik Lundqvist, affectionately known as "King Henrik," enjoyed a remarkable 15-season career in the NHL, leaving an indelible mark as one of the greatest goaltenders of all time. His time with the New York Rangers showcased a combination of skill, consistency, and resilience that earned him the admiration of fans and peers alike.

Since his NHL debut in 2005-06, Lundqvist quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. He garnered recognition as a Vezina Trophy finalist and secured a spot on the NHL All-Rookie Team. Lundqvist's exceptional performances became a regular occurrence, as he contended for the Vezina Trophy in 10 consecutive seasons, ultimately capturing the award in 2011-12.

Lundqvist's impact extended beyond regular-season accolades. He demonstrated extraordinary poise under pressure, setting an NHL record with six consecutive Game 7 victories and establishing an Olympic record for the longest shutout streak. Additionally, he etched his name in Rangers' franchise history, holding records for victories, shutouts, playoff wins, and games played by a goaltender.

In 2020, Henrik Lundqvist's career took an unexpected turn when he signed with the Washington Capitals but was unable to play due to an irregular heartbeat. Despite this setback, he announced his retirement from professional hockey in August 2021, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the greatest goaltenders in Rangers history.

