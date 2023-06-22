What do the Hershey Bears do with tossed teddy bears?

The teddy bears thrown onto the ice during Hershey Bears games are not forgotten or left behind. Instead, the Bears and their dedicated volunteers spring into action to ensure that these cherished toys find their way to those in need.

The collected stuffed animals are donated as presents to hospitals and various charities, spreading joy and comfort to children who may be facing challenging circumstances.

The Hershey Bears have embraced the opportunity to make a positive impact through their teddy bear toss tradition. By encouraging fans to bring stuffed toys to games, they create a sense of community and foster a spirit of generosity. As the home team scores its first goal and the ice is transformed into a colorful display of soft toys, the excitement in the arena is palpable.

Following the game, the Bears initiate the process of gathering all the donated teddy bears. Dedicated volunteers, often including players themselves, participate in collecting the toys from the ice and ensuring that they are handled with care. The bears are then sorted and prepared for distribution to local hospitals and charities.

The impact of these donations goes beyond the joy of receiving a cuddly new friend. For children in hospitals or those facing difficult circumstances, a stuffed toy can provide a sense of comfort and companionship. The Bears' tradition helps create moments of happiness and warmth during challenging times.

A look at Hershey Bears' history

Furthermore, the teddy bear toss is just one aspect of the Hershey Bears' rich history and community involvement. The team has been a part of the American Hockey League (AHL) since the 1938-39 season. It is the longest-continuously operating member team in its original city.

Serving as the primary development club for the NHL's Washington Capitals since 2005-06, the Bears have a strong legacy in player development.

With a home at the Giant Center from 2002-03, the Bears have created a vibrant and supportive environment for their fans. The team's success on the ice is highlighted by its 12 Calder Cup championships, the most in AHL history. Its most recent title victory in 2023 shows its commitment to excellence.

The Bears' roots trace back to 1932 when chocolate manufacturer Milton S. Hershey established the "Hershey Hockey Club." Over the course of nine decades, the organization has operated four teams in three professional leagues, including the AHL Bears.

Today, known as the Hershey Bears Hockey Club, it operates as a subsidiary of the Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Company, previously known as "Hershey Estates" and later "HERCO."

Poll : 0 votes