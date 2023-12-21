What was Ivan Miroshnichenko's illness? Delving deeper into Capitals rookie's battle with life-threatening disease

The 19-year-old Ivan Miroshnichenko marked his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals, making a resounding comeback after battling Hodgkin lymphoma. The young Russian forward's journey from a life-threatening diagnosis to stepping onto the NHL ice reflects his determination and love for hockey.

Miroshnichenko's battle with Hodgkin lymphoma began in March 2022 when the rookie was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of lymph tissue. The Russian hockey federation, upon announcing the diagnosis, expressed concerns that Miroshnichenko might miss the entire following season.

Hodgkin lymphoma is a form of cancer affecting the lymphatic system, with tumors often found in lymph nodes, spleen, liver, bone marrow and other areas.

Despite the Russian hockey federation's announcement, Miroshnichenko returned to game action in November of the same year, much to the delight of fans and teammates.

In an interview with Match TV's Pavel Lysenkov, he shared the challenges he faced during his illness.

Miroshnichenko said,

“It appeared as itching, coughing, sweating. I didn’t understand. How could I know what was the reason? Well, I cough – I drink syrup. I began to get very tired, very winded at the games. In hockey, we are examined twice a season. I took tests, and they told me – some kind of bad blood."

Miroshnichenko's positive mindset played a pivotal role in his recovery.

Miroshnichenko said,

“Well, that’s all, they began to drive me to the doctors, to check everywhere. Went to a clinic in Germany. They took a biopsy and cut out one lymph node. And they diagnosed it as Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

"I decided that I needed to pull myself together and be positive. I read on the Internet that athletes have already defeated this disease. A Canadian snowboarder had been ill with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but he returned to sports. Now he wins and enjoys life.”

Ivan Miroshnichenko had to go through four cycles of chemotherapy

The road to recovery was arduous, marked by four cycles of chemotherapy. The Capitals' forward recounted,

“I went through four cycles of chemotherapy. The second one was the most painful for me. I went to the hospital to lie down. I could no longer be at home. After the second course, they said that everything was clean. I went through the third and fourth courses of chemotherapy calmly, with joy.”

Fast forward to his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals, Miroshnichenko's remarkable comeback culminated in a 3-2 victory against the New York Islanders. He performed admirably during his time on the ice, logging 10 minutes and 14 seconds, and he attempted two shots.