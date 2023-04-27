What is Jack Eichel’s salary? Exploring the Vegas Golden Knights star’s contract details

Jack Eichel, popularly known as “the new face of American hockey,” is the 26-year-old professional hockey center for the Vegas Golden Knights. He was selected second overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Sabers traded Jack Eichel and a third-round draft selection to the Vegas Golden Knights on November 4, 2021. Eichel is in the sixth season of an eight-year, $80 million contract extension. The rising star has compiled $52.8 million in career earnings.

Eichel made his Golden Knights debut against the Colorado Avalanche on February 16, 2022. The Golden Knights lost 2-0. Eiche scored his first goal with the Golden Knights during a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on February 20, 2022.

Jack Eichel struggled to stay healthy during the regular season. He missed several games in January and February due to a lower-body injury, which impacted his effectiveness on the ice. Eichel was productive despite his injuries, recording 27 goals, 39 assists and a plus-26 rating in 67 games.

The Golden Knights didn't miss a beat without him. They were consistent throughout the season and finished first in the Pacific Division with a 51-22-record. Eichel made his Stanley Cup playoff debut when the Golden Knights faced the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of their first-round series on April 18.

Jack Eichel’s minor hockey career

Jack Eichel’s numbers through his first eight seasons have been remarkable. He has recorded 446 points in 476 games and four points in four playoff games. The three-time NHL All-Star will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) following the 2025-26 season.

Eichel started his minor hockey career with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program team during the 2012–13 season. He was selected to the United States Hockey League's second All-Star Team due to his outstanding performance during the 2013–14 campaign.

Following the completion of his second season with the Development Program, Eichel committed to Boston University on April 29, 2014.

