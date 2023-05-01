What is Jacob Trouba’s salary? Exploring the contract details of New York Rangers captain

Jacob Trouba, who started his career as a minor leaguer, is the New York Rangers' captain and their right defender. The Winnipeg Jets drafted the hockey star in the 1st round of the 2012 NHL entry draft with the ninth overall pick.

Jacob Trouba was traded to the New York Rangers in June 2019 after serving the Jets for six years with a prolific record. Neal Pionk and the Rangers' first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, which the Jets had previously given to the Rangers in exchange for Kevin Hayes, were both part of the deal.

Jacob Trouba inked a seven-year contract for $56 million with the New York Rangers on July 19th, 2019. The contract comprises $8 million as the cap hit with an annual average salary of $8 million. The Rangers captain has $6 million as the base salary and the minors salary, respectively.

The 29-year-old rising defenseman of the Rangers holds a prolific record of 287 points in 679 games. He also has 12 points in 56 games throughout 10 seasons. The right defenseman will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) by the end of the 2025-26 season when he turns 32.

A Glance at Jacob Trouba’s hockey career

Jacob Trouba participated as a young Detroit Compuware minor ice hockey club player at the 2007 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. He has participated in multiple international competitions and spent two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Trouba played junior hockey before joining the University of Michigan for the 2012–13 season. He had an early impact for the Wolverines, appearing in 37 games while compiling 12 goals and 17 assists. He received various honors for his outstanding performances, including being named the First Team All-American, Best Offensive Defenseman of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA), Most Valuable Player, and Best Defenseman of the Team.

The hockey star was also the first freshman to be named as the first All-American squad in the history of the University of Michigan hockey campaign. Despite excelling at Michigan, Trouba decided to forgo finishing his undergraduate studies and join the Winnipeg Jets instead.

Jacob Trouba made his NHL debut for the Winnipeg Jets on October 1st, 2013. He scored his first NHL goal against the Edmonton Oilers, added an assist, and was awarded the game's first star. Trouba suffered the injury after slamming into the boards during a game against the St. Louis Blues, forcing him to miss more than a month of action during his rookie season.

