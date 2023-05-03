What is Jaden Schwartz’s ethnicity? Exploring the ethnic roots of Seattle Kraken star

Jaden Schwartz, the Canadian hockey left-winger of the Seattle Kraken was born to Rick and Carol Schwartz on June 25, 1992. The alternate captain of the Kraken grew up in Wilcox, Saskatchewan, alongside his older brother Rylan and older sister Mandi.

Rylan played ice hockey at Colorado College and is now a player for the Frankfurt Lions in the German DEL. Mandi is a former member of the Yale Bulldogs women's ice hockey team. She was given a grim prognosis of acute myeloid leukemia in December 2008. Despite her family's best attempts to find a donor and spread the word about stem cell and bone marrow transplants, she tragically passed away in April 2011.

Jaden Schwartz's impressive performances throughout his hockey career have left Kraken fans curious about his ethnicity. However, he has kept his religious affiliations a secret, which has generated conjecture and rumors. While some media outlets have claimed that he might be Jewish, Schwartz has chosen to keep his ethnicity out of the public eye and has neither confirmed nor denied these claims.

Jaden Schwartz’s professional career and achievements

The St. Louis Blues selected Jaden Schwartz with the 14th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. After agreeing to an entry-level contract with them, Schwartz joined the Blues' NHL roster on March 12, 2012.

In honor of his late sister, who wore the number while playing hockey at Yale, he changed his jersey number from 9 to 17 and signed a two-year, $4.7 million contract extension with the Blues in 2014.

Schwartz avoided arbitration by agreeing to a five-year, $26.75 million deal with the Blues in 2016. He scored two hat-tricks throughout the 2019 playoffs and was a key contributor to the Blues' historic maiden Stanley Cup victory. Following the 2020–21 season, Schwartz made his first career entry into free agency and joined the Seattle Kraken after playing his 10th season with the St. Louis Blues.

