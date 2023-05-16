What is Joe Pavelski’s net worth? Breaking down how much the Dallas Stars veteran has made in contracts and Endorsements

Joe Pavelski, a well-known hockey center representing the Dallas Stars in the National Hockey League (NHL), has accumulated a sizeable wealth due to his prosperous professional hockey career. The 38-year-old’s participation in the national team and his contributions to the Dallas Stars have accounted for a sizeable chunk of his salary.

Joe Pavelski is considered one of the wealthiest athletes in the United States, with a projected net worth of about $30 million by 2020. Pavelski earns $5.5 million in salary with a cap hit of $5.5 million in the 2022–23 season.

Notably, the Dallas Stars hockey professional has acquired 6 contracts worth a combined $77.9 million during his career. He has a phenomenal total of 924 points in 1168 games played during his 16 seasons, including at least one NHL game, plus 125 postseason points in 168 games. Upon turning 38 at the end of the 2022–23 season, Joe Pavelski is anticipated to become an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA).

Joe Pavelski’s professional hockey career

Joe Pavelski, popularly known as “Little Joe” or “Captain America” on the ice, initiated his hockey career with the San Jose Sharks. Pavelski's exceptional skill as a hockey player was on display in the 2010 playoffs when he pulled off the extraordinary feat of tallying multiple goals in 3 straight games.

Along with the Dallas Stars alternative captain's previous moniker "Little Joe," this spectacular achievement earned him the nickname "The Big Pavelski." He helped the San Jose Sharks win each of these games. In March 2011, he came within one goal of his first NHL hat trick, but one of his goals was ultimately awarded to a teammate.

During the NHL lockout in 2012-2013, Pavelski played in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with the Belarusian team Dinamo Minsk. In July 2013, the Sharks announced Joe Pavelski's new five-year contract, which began in the 2014-15 season.

The hockey star continued to succeed on the ice, collecting a career-high 41 goals and 79 points during the 2014–15 season and breaking the 400 NHL point mark during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in March 2014. He was honored to be selected as one of the Sharks' four alternate captains because of his outstanding performance. Pavelski replaced former captains Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau as the ninth captain of the Sharks on October 5, 2015.

