What did Johnny Druskinis do? Exploring reason behind defenseman's removal from Michigan hockey team

The Michigan hockey team made a significant roster change with Johnny Druskinis just one day before the puck was set to drop for the 2023-24 season. The Wolverines announced the removal of sophomore defenseman Druskinis from their lineup, citing a violation of team rules.

The statement from a Michigan hockey spokesperson confirmed Johnny Druskinis's removal but remained tight-lipped about the specific rules that were broken.

“Johnny Druskinis is no longer on the Michigan Hockey roster following a violation of team rules.”

This lack of detail only fueled curiosity about the nature of the violation and the severity of the consequences. The mystery surrounding the situation deepened when it was discovered that Druskinis's roster page had been deleted from the Wolverines' official website.

Druskinis had a relatively limited role on the team in his freshman season. He played in just eight games, often finding himself as a healthy scratch on the bench. During his time on the ice, he managed to contribute two assists to the team's efforts.

It seemed that he was all set for another season of limited playing time. It's essential to consider that the removal from the roster was not merely a coaching decision based on performance.

A look at Johnny Druskinis's achievements and more

During his freshman year in 2022-23, this young talent took to the ice for the Michigan Wolverines in eight games, showcasing his skills with two assists. His inaugural point as a Wolverine came through an assist in a thrilling 4-4 tie against Harvard on November 25th. He continued to contribute with another assist in a closely contested 2-1 loss to MSU on December 9th.

Prior to his college career, he honed his craft with the Tri-City Storm in the USHL during the 2021-22 season, leading the team in penalty minutes with 159 while chipping in eight points across 53 games. He gained valuable experience in both the NAHL with the Chippewa Steel and the USHL with the Muskegon Lumberjacks during the 2019-20 season, amassing a total of 11 points.

His high school days were marked by success, as he clinched state championships with Hartland High School in 2018 and 2019, earning recognition as a first-team all-state player and securing a spot on the state championship all-tournament team in 2019.

A 2020 graduate of Michigan International Prep, he brings a well-rounded background to his intended major in Sport Management. Born on April 10, 2002, he is the son of Rachel and John, with two sisters, Lauren and Addison, and a brother named Jackson.