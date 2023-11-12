"What a joke": David Pastrnak livid as Alex Pereira becomes new UFC light heavyweight champion

Boston Bruins player David Pastrnak expressed his discontent as Alex Pereira secured the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden. Pereira claimed victory by defeating Jiří Procházka via TKO in the second round. Pastrnak's dissatisfaction with the outcome adds a layer of controversy to Pereira's historic achievement.

Pastrnak took to social media to voice his opinion, stating:

"What a joke, way too early stoppage."

The Boston Bruins player seemed angered by the referee Marc Goddard intervening too soon in the second round. Pereira had previously won the UFC middleweight title at UFC 281 against Israel Adesanya last year. However, he no longer holds the title, having been defeated by Adesanya in their rematch at UFC 287. This win makes him one of only eight fighters in UFC with dual division title victories.

Another Boston Bruins player, Jakob Lauko, joined David Pastrnak in criticizing the stoppage, posting:

"What a joke!!! Early stoppage… you gotta give him a chance to recover in a championship fight!!!"

The sentiments of David Pastrnak and Lauko highlight the ongoing debate surrounding referee decisions in the high-stakes world of professional mixed martial arts.

As the MMA community continues to dissect the fight and its outcome, one thing is clear – Pereira's victory has sparked controversy, leaving fans and players alike divided on the legitimacy of his claim to the UFC light heavyweight title.

David Pastrnak's Displeasure Heightens as Canadiens Edge Bruins 3-2 in Overtime Thriller

In a thrilling matchup at Bell Centre on Saturday, Kaiden Guhle secured a 3-2 overtime victory for the Montreal Canadiens against the Boston Bruins. Guhle's decisive goal, coming at 2:13 of the extra period, marked Montreal's first win against Boston in 11 games dating back to November 5, 2019.

The Canadiens showcased resilience, with Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher scoring 27 seconds apart in the third period. Suzuki's power-play goal tied the game 1-1 early in the third, extending his goal-scoring streak to four games. Gallagher then provided a quick response, putting Montreal ahead 2-1.

Boston's Pavel Zacha opened the scoring in the first period, but Brad Marchand leveled the score 2-2 with a power-play goal at 12:58 in the third, redirecting Zacha's pass into the net.

Goaltender Sam Montembeault made 26 crucial saves for the Canadiens, contributing to their back-to-back wins following a four-game losing streak. Despite the Bruins' effort, including a disallowed goal by Oskar Steen, the Canadiens' tenacity and execution of the game plan proved decisive in this hard-fought contest.