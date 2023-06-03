What is Jonathan Quick’s salary? Exploring contract details of Vegas Golden Knights goalie

Jonathan Quick has been rolling waves on the ice since his arrival from the Los Angeles Kings. The efficient Vegas Golden Knights goaltender was chosen by the Kings in the third round of the 2005 National Hockey League with the 72nd overall pick.

Quick was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in March, 2023. The Blue Jackets received a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft and a third-round pick in the 2024 draft as part of the deal for Quick. Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo were sent to the Los Angeles Kings in return by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The next day, though, an unexpected development saw the Blue Jackets quickly trade Quick to the Vegas Golden Knights for goaltender Michael Hutchinson and a seventh-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL draft.

Quick immediately inked a contract with the Vegas Golden Knights for a cap hit of $5.8 million. The contract comprises $567,588 in annual average salary with $5.2 million for the 2023-24 season. Quick will be an Unrestricted Free Agent by the end of the 2023-24 season when he turns 37.

A glimpse at Jonathan Quick’s professional career

The fan-favorite has racked up 753 points and 92 playoff points in 16 seasons in his career.

Jonathan Quick started his career with the Manchester Monarchs, an American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, in the 2008–09 campaign, sharing time on the ice with Jonathan Bernier.

Goalkeeper Erik Ersberg suffered a groin injury, and Quick was called to the Kings. Quick made his NHL debut and helped the team to an impressive 8-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

Notably, while the Kings won against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus, the 37-year-old goalie recorded his first NHL shutout. Due to his outstanding play, he was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week.

Jonathan Quick was named the NHL's First Star of the Week in 2009 due to his outstanding performance during a three-game winning road stretch. He stopped an astounding 95 out of 100 shots on goal, helping the Kings get back into the 2009 playoff race.

He maintained a respectable 2.48 GAA and an impressive .914 save % as he ended the season with 21 wins, 18 defeats and two overtime losses.

