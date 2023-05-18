What is Josh Mahura’s salary? Exploring the contract details of Florida Panthers defenseman

Fans are currently left wondering about the salary details of 25-year-old Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura. The young hockey star was chosen by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round of the 2016 National Hockey League (NHL) entry draft with the 85th overall pick.

Josh Mahura initiated his professional hockey career with the Ducks, but the Florida Panthers later claimed him off waivers on Oct. 10, 2022. The Panthers extended the young Canadian hockey star by inking a one-year contract for $925,000 on Feb. 10, 2023.

Mahura’s contract comprises $925,000 as the cap hit with $925,000 of annual average salary. The talented Panthers defenseman has $925,000 in base salary with a minors salary of $925,000.

St. Albert native Josh Mahura has 36 points in 161 games. He also holds one playoff point in 12 games until the 2022-23 season. Mahura will be a restricted free agent (RFA) by the end of the 2023-24 season when he turns 26.

Josh Mahura’s hockey career

Josh Mahura began his major junior hockey career with the Red Deer Rebels, who took him with the 36th overall pick in the second round in the 2013 WHL Draft. Unfortunately, Mahura tore his MCL during his second season with the Rebels, which was also his draft-eligible year.

Mahura returned, nonetheless, in May to compete in the Memorial Cup. He was traded by the Rebels to the Regina Pats on January 10, 2017, in a momentous move in the middle of the season.

Mahura, along with Jeff de Wit, a conditional third-round pick in 2019, Lane Zablocki, Dawson Barteaux, a first-round pick in either 2018 or 2019, a first-round pick in either 2019 or 2020, and a conditional third-round pick in 2020, were traded to the Rebels as part of the deal.

Mahura had accumulated nine goals and 24 assists in 39 games at the time of the move. The Ducks agreed to a three-year, entry-level deal with Mahura. Josh Mahura was selected as the Pats' alternate captain the following season, working alongside Matt Bradley and Jake Leschyshyn.

As the Panthers continue to hold onto their position in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Mahura got hurt on the face and spilled blood in Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Panthers fans along with the team, look forward to the young defenceman’s quick recovery and return on ice.

