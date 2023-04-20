What is Klim Kostin's ethnicity? Exploring ethnic roots of Edmonton Oilers winger

Klim Kostin is a professional ice hockey player hailing from Penza, Russia. Born on May 5, 1999, Kostin started playing hockey in his hometown before moving to Moscow to join the hockey club Dynamo Moscow. In 2017, he was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft and has since become a well-known winger in the league.

Kostin is of Russian ethnicity, born to Sergei and Natalia Kostin in Penza. Sergei was a former professional hockey player who coached Klim in his early years. Growing up in Russia, Kostin showed promise in hockey from a young age, and he honed his skills under his father.

Kostin's ethnic roots have influenced his playing style and helped him develop a strong work ethic. Russian hockey is known for its physicality and emphasis on training and discipline, and Kostin's approach to the game reflects these traits.

He has played for many Russian clubs, including Dynamo Moscow. He has also represented Russia in international competitions, showcasing his skills and abilities on the world stage.

Klim Kostin's cultural background has played a significant role in shaping his hockey career. From his early years playing in Penza to his time with Dynamo Moscow and St. Louis Blues, Kostin's Russian heritage and cultural influence have helped him develop the skills and work ethic he needed to succeed on the ice.

Klim Kostin: From Dynamo Moscow to Edmonton Oilers

Klim Kostin is a professional Russian ice hockey winger who plays for the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL. He was considered a top prospect for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and was selected 31st overall by the St. Louis Blues.

Kostin made his NHL debut with the Blues in 2019 and scored his first NHL goal that season. Before playing in the NHL, Kostin played for Dynamo Moscow and Avangard Omsk of the KHL.

Internationally, he has played for the Russian national junior team and won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Junior Championships. Kostin was reluctant to play in North America's junior leagues and preferred to play for a senior team. He's described as a power forward who can both score and help others score.

Klim Kostin is currently playing in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors after being traded to the Edmonton Oilers by the St. Louis Blues. He scored his first goal with the Oilers in December 2022.

