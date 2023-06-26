What league does Leo Carlsson play in?

Leo Carlsson currently plays in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). The 18-year-old center has represented Örebro HK in the SHL, where he has showcased his skills and talent on the ice.

In 44 games played for Örebro HK, Carlsson has amassed a total of 25 points, consisting of 10 goals and 15 assists. His impressive performances in the SHL caught the attention of scouts and earned him the No. 1 ranking among international skaters in the final NHL Central Scouting ranking.

In addition to his club play, Carlsson has also had the privilege of representing Team Sweden in prestigious international tournaments. He was a part of the Swedish team in the World Junior tournament, where he contributed three goals and three assists in seven games. Carlsson then competed in the IIHF World Championship, gaining valuable experience and learning from NHL players on the Swedish roster.

As the 2023 NHL draft approaches, Leo Carlsson's success in the SHL and his performances on the international stage have undoubtedly positioned him as an exciting prospect for NHL teams. With his size, skill, and knowledge gained from playing alongside current NHL players, Carlsson is poised to make a significant impact as he transitions to the NHL.

Leo Carlsson emerges as a top contender for the San Jose Sharks

With the No. 4 pick in the upcoming NHL draft, the San Jose Sharks have a golden opportunity to secure a future star. Among the top prospects available, Leo Carlsson stands out as a compelling choice for the Sharks. While the first two picks may be a lock, the Sharks can choose between a handful of exceptional players at No. 4.

Standing at an impressive size and possessing excellent skills, Carlsson brings a big-bodied presence to the ice, aligning perfectly with general manager Mike Grier's vision for a team that excels in forechecking. The 18-year-old forward has proven his ability to read the game at a high level, showcasing a sharp hockey IQ crucial at the NHL level.

What adds to Carlsson's allure is his existing chemistry with fellow Sharks prospect Filip Bystedt, who played alongside him on Team Sweden in the World Juniors. This familiarity could translate into a seamless transition and potential on-ice chemistry in the future.

While Leo Carlsson may have some minor areas for improvement, they are far outweighed by his potential to become an NHL star. In any other year, he might even be a top pick. With his size, skill set, intelligence, and chemistry with Bystedt, drafting Carlsson would position the Sharks for a promising future.

