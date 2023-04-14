What is Linus Ullmark's salary? Exploring the contract details of the Boston Bruins goalie

Linus Ullmark, a 29-year-old goaltender born on July 31, 1993, currently plays for the Boston Bruins. He was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round, 163rd overall, in the 2012 entry draft. Over his career spanning eight seasons, Ullmark has played in a total of 207 NHL games, with two playoff appearances.

For the 2022-23 season, Ullmark's salary is $6,000,000, with a cap hit of $5,000,000. The salary is divided into a $1,000,000 signing bonus and a $5,000,000 base salary.

Ullmark's previous contract was a one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres, signed on October 25, 2020, for $2,600,000, with a cap hit of $2,600,000.

Linus Ullmark has signed five contracts over his career, with a total value of $28,200,000. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season, when he is 31 years old and playing for the Boston Bruins.

Ullmark's performance on the ice has been a mixed bag. He has shown flashes of brilliance but has also struggled at times. His career statistics include a 2.50 goals-against average (GAA) and a .919 save percentage (SV%). In the 2022-23 season, Ullmark played 49 games for the Bruins, with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 SV%.

Linus Ullmark's salary and contract details show that he is a well-paid goaltender with the potential for strong performances on the ice. As a relatively young player, Ullmark has the opportunity to continue developing his skills and cement his place as a valuable asset to any NHL team.

Linus Ullmark exits Bruins' game early

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark left the game during the third period of their 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. The 29-year-old appeared to have suffered an injury while making a split save early in the period.

However, Boston coach Jim Montgomery quickly provided an update. He reassured fans that Ullmark's early exit was just a precautionary measure and that the star goaltender would be fine. No official return date has been announced yet.

Linus Ullmark had 19 saves from 21 shots before leaving the game. He was replaced by Jeremy Swayman, who made two saves on two shots to secure the victory for the Bruins.

Despite the short-lived injury scare, Ullmark remains a top contender for the 2023 Vezina Trophy. His strong performances this season have been a key factor in the Bruins' success, and fans will be eagerly awaiting his return to the ice.

