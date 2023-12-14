What is the longest shootout in NHL history? Exploring the format's evolution since 2005

Hockey enthusiasts witnessed an unparalleled spectacle on Dec. 16, 2014. The Florida Panthers clashed with the Washington Capitals in what would become the longest shootout in NHL history. This record-setting showdown unfolded over an astonishing 20 rounds, showcasing the captivating drama and intensity that shootouts can bring to the game. The Panthers eventually won the game 2-1.

Overtime has long been the method to determine a winner in tied ice hockey games, with the shootout becoming a regular feature in the NHL's 2005–06 season. The format typically involves a three-round shootout with tiebreaker rounds if needed, with all skaters (excluding goalies) taking their turn.

The evolution of shootout formats is evident in minor leagues and collegiate hockey. Leagues like the AHL and ECHL initially adopted a five-man shootout, transitioning from four-on-four overtime periods. The AHL later aligned itself with the NHL's three-man shootout format starting from the 2014–15 season.

Crucially, the shootout is absent from playoff games in major North American hockey leagues. Instead, playoffs feature full 20-minute overtime periods until a team scores a decisive goal, maintaining the integrity of the game's competitive nature.

It's worth noting that the NHL and AHL All-Star Skills Competitions incorporate penalty shootouts known as the Breakaway Relay. These events provide a platform for players to showcase their individual skills in a less competitive setting.

Penguins' recent shootout victory against Canadiens

Sidney Crosby's exceptional performance led the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 shootout victory against the Montreal Canadiens. Crosby's two goals and one assist resulted in him tying with former teammate Mark Recchi for the 13th spot on the NHL points list(1,533 points).

The match unfolded as a see-saw battle, with Montreal initially securing leads of 2-0 and 3-1 in the first period. However, the Penguins initiated a comeback in the second period, netting goals courtesy of Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby, thereby equalizing the score.

The enthralling 12-round shootout witnessed significant goals from players like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caulfield, Kris Letang, and Crosby. The ultimate triumph for the Penguins came in the 12th round, courtesy of Jansen Harkins.