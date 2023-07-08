Evander Kane, a well-known Canadian professional ice hockey left winger for the Edmonton Oilers, recently found himself at the center of attention once again. This time, however, it wasn't for his on-ice performance or skill, but rather for his participation in an Edmonton men's league hockey team under a rather interesting fake name: F.A. A.F.O.

The news spread like wildfire, and NHL fans took to Twitter to voice their reactions to this unconventional move by the talented winger.

One fan expressed their disappointment, labeling Kane's decision as:

"What a loser move. Greatness doesn’t do this."

Another fan took a different approach and pointed out Kane's troubled past, calling him an abuser and expressing frustration at the continued support he receives:

"Guys a abuser but keep supporting him!!"

Amid the reactions, a fan drew a comparison between Kane's participation in the beer leagues and another player celebrating a recent cup victory:

"One is playing in the beer leagues, the other is celebrating a cup victory."

Lastly, a fan sarcastically highlighted the lack of success of the team Kane joined:

"Does he realize they didn’t win a game after this joke of a man said that line?"

By participating in rec games with his buddies, Evander Kane shows his genuine love for the sport and a desire to connect with the local hockey community on a more personal level.

The reactions from NHL fans regarding Evander Kane joining an Edmonton men's league hockey team under a hilarious pseudonym vary widely. Some view it as a harmless and amusing act, while others criticize it as a reflection of his character or a diversion from his troubled past.

Edmonton Oiler's star Evander Kane's NHL journey

Evander Kane's professional journey in the NHL has been marked by a series of highs and lows. The Canadian left winger currently plays for the Edmonton Oilers, but he has previously played for the Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks.

Unfortunately, Kane's career has been tarnished by legal and personal troubles. He has faced allegations of betting on his own NHL games, accusations of assault and domestic violence claims. Additionally, he has been suspended for submitting a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine card, mistreating on-ice officials and other incidents.

Despite these controversies, Kane has achieved success on the ice. He has represented Team Canada in international competitions and earned gold medals at the 2008 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and 2009 World Junior Championships. Furthermore, he has participated in the 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014 IIHF World Championships.

