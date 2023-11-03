"What a loser": Reports of Charlie McAvoy appealing suspension for dangerous hit has fans livid

Fans of the Boston Bruins are on edge as reports surfaced of defenseman Charlie McAvoy's intention to appeal his recent four-game suspension for a dangerous hit. The suspension came after McAvoy delivered an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson during a game on Monday, marking his first suspension since a one-game ban in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs for a similar offense.

The initial update about McAvoy's appeal came from Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman:

McAvoy's appeal is a ray of hope for him and the Bruins, but if history is any indication, it may not be an easy path to a reduced penalty. Recent appeals, like Rasmus Andersson's, haven't fared well, leading to concerns that McAvoy could miss even more games.

Charlie McAvoy's suspension appeal has set the Twitterverse on fire. Bruins fans took to X to express their emotions:

The timing possibly couldn't be worse for the Bruins, who are already dealing with injuries to key defensemen Matt Grzelcyk and Derek Forbort. With McAvoy sidelined, the team has had to call up AHL prospects Mason Lohrei, Ian Mitchell and Parker Wotherspoon to shore up their defense.

As the Bruins gear up for important matchups against the Red Wings, Stars, and Islanders, the absence of McAvoy puts added pressure on the team. Bruins fans are passionate and unforgiving, and their anger is boiling over. All eyes will be glued to screens, awaiting the verdict on McAvoy's appeal.

Charlie McAvoy's promising start with the Bruins

Charlie McAvoy's 2023-24 season with the Boston Bruins is off to a solid start. In the nine games he's played so far, he's managed to make a significant impact on both ends of the ice. With two goals – including scores against the Florida Panthers and the Detroit Red Wings – and six assists he's already tallied eight points, showcasing his ability to contribute not only defensively but also offensively.

McAvoy's performance has been consistent, with notable highlights including a strong showing against the Florida Panthers where he notched one assist along with a goal and maintained a heavy presence on the ice for over 21 minutes.

His ability to generate offense from the blue line, evident from his three assists in a game against the Anaheim Ducks, is a valuable asset for the Bruins. McAvoy's defensive contributions have also been commendable, as reflected in his positive plus/minus ratings.

As the season unfolds, Bruins fans can expect McAvoy to continue being a key player in their pursuit of success.