What is Mackenzie Blackwood’s salary? Exploring the contract details of New Jersey Devils goalie

Mackenzie Blackwood is the 26-year-old goaltender for the New Jersey Devils who has been rolling waves on the ice since his entry. The young hockey star was chosen by the New Jersey Devils in the 2nd round of the 2015 National Hockey League (NHL) entry draft with the 42nd overall pick.

Mackenzie Blackwood inked a three-year contract with the Devils on December 23, 2020, for $8.4 million. The contract comprised a $2.8 million cap hit with a $2.8 million annual average salary. The hockey star earned $4.1 million in base salary with a minors salary of $4.1 million.

Blackwood, the Devils’ goalie, has a prolific record of 152 points throughout 5 seasons. Thunder Bay native Mackenzie Blackwood is currently a Restricted Free Agent (RFA).

Mackenzie Blackwood’s professional hockey career

Mackenzie Blackwood spent time with the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Devils before being sent to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder on January 1, 2018. Blackwood joined the Binghamton Devils, an AHL team affiliate of the Devils, as the 2018–19 season got underway.

When goaltender Cory Schneider was placed on injured reserve on December 17, his career took a surprising turn when he was recalled to the New Jersey Devils. Blackwood made his NHL debut in a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs the very next day. He showed off his abilities by taking over for starter Keith Kinkaid in the third quarter and stopping eight out of ten shots.

Blackwood made his NHL debut on December 20 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Blackwood's performance stood out despite the Devils' 2-1 loss as he made a remarkable 36 saves on 38 shots. On December 27, Blackwood made his first win in the NHL by helping the New Jersey Devils to a convincing 5-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. He demonstrated his abilities once more by stopping 40 of 42 shots.

Fan-favorite Blackwood proved his talent by making 37 stops in a 2-0 shutout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on December, 29 in just his third NHL start. He was named a Star of the Week in appreciation of this outstanding accomplishment.

On December 31 against the Vancouver Canucks, Blackwood extended his incredible streak by winning back-to-back shutouts, making history as the first rookie goaltender for the Devils to do so. He also surpassed Martin Brodeur to become the Devils' goaltender with the most shutouts in a single regular season. Mackenzie Blackwood was added to the North Division roster for the 2019 American Hockey League All-Star Classic on January 3, 2019, further recognizing his outstanding performance.

