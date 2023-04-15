What is Marc Staal's salary? Exploring the contract details of the Florida Panthers veteran

Florida Panthers defenseman Marc Staal started his hockey career playing in the minor leagues. He is one of the Staal brothers who is yet to play with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The rising star was drafted 2nd overall by the Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2003 when he led the team to the finals for the first time in 30 years as the captain. His outstanding performance on the junior ice team got him an invitation to play for the New York Rangers in 2005.

Staal was drafted in the 1st round of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft with the 12th overall pick by the New York Rangers. The young hockey defenseman inked a three-year contract with the Rangers for $2.4 million, with $793,333 as the cap hit.

On September 26, 2020, he terminated his association with the Rangers after being traded to the Detroit Red Wings, along with a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, in return for future considerations. Subsequently, on July 25, 2021, Staal agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Red Wings, valued at $2 million.

Thunder Bay native Staal inked the last 1-year contract of his NHL career with the Florida Panthers for $750,000 on August 8, 2022, after ending his term with the Red Wings as a free agent.

The contract carries a cap hit of $750,000 and has $750,000 as the base and minors salaries, respectively. By the end of the 2022-23 season, Marc Staal will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) when he turns 36.

A glance into Marc Staal’s career stats and achievements

Throughout 16 seasons, Staal has 229 Pts in 1101 GP and 20 playoff Pts in 107 GP.

After two seasons marred by injuries, Staal played an entire season with the Rangers in 2013-14, appearing in 72 regular-season games and an additional 25 playoff games. This aided the Rangers in advancing to their first Stanley Cup Final in 20 years.

Staal maintained his attention on being healthy and regaining his image as a strong defensive player despite his modest 14 points (three goals and 11 assists) during the regular season and five points (one goal and four assists) in the playoffs.

Marc Staal reached a key milestone with the Rangers during the 2019–20 campaign as he participated in his 842nd career game on October 5, 2019. With this accomplishment, he surpassed Vic Hadfield and moved up to the seventh position in games played throughout the franchise's history.

