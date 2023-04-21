What is Mark Stone's salary? Exploring the contract details of the Vegas Golden Knights captain

Mark Stone, the 30-year-old captain of the Vegas Golden Knights, is one of the most talked about players of the 2022-23 season. The Canadian hockey star was chosen by the Ottawa Senators in the 6th round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft with the 178th overall pick.

However, after being unable to come to terms with the Senators, Mark Stone was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights along with Tobias Lindberg in 2019 for Oscar Lindberg, Erik Brannstrom, and a 2020 second-round selection.

Stone signed an eight-year, $76 million contract with the Golden Knights on March 8, 2019. His contract includes a cap hit of $9.5 million and an annual average pay of $9.5 million. The signing bonus for the Canadian hockey great is $7 million, with a base salary of $1 million. For the 2022-23 season, the Golden Knights captain's minors salary is $8 million.

Mark Stone, a right-winger, will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the 2026-27 season when he turns 35.

Mark Stone’s career stats and history

Throughout 12 seasons, Mark Stone has 514 points in 584 games. He has also managed 53 points in the playoffs in 75 games.

Stone was in a remarkable position on the Senators' team throughout the initial years of his hockey career when he scored the first NHL goal against Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens on January 4, 2014.

Mark Stone made the Senators' opening night roster in 2014-15 and thrived as part of the all-rookie 'Kid Line' with Mike Hoffman and Curtis Lazar. Stone quickly established himself as one of Ottawa's top forwards, posting 16 goals and 43 points in his first 62 games. He was considered a strong contender for the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is given to the NHL's best rookie.

Stone was the top scorer in the NHL after the 2015 All-Star break. With 64 points, 26 goals, and 38 assists in 80 games by the end of the 2014–15 season, the Golden Knights’ captain shared the rookie scoring crown with Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames.

The hockey star showed his true potential when he recorded 4 assists in 6 games for the Senators despite playing in all of their postseason campaigns against the Canadiens with a fractured wrist, which was the outcome of a clash with Montreal’s P.K. Subban.

