What is Matt Coronato's salary? Exploring the contract details of the Calgary Flames winger.

Hailing from Huntington, New York, Matt Coronato is a 20-year-old ice hockey winger who currently represents the Calgary Flames in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Coronato was the Flames' 13th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. According to CapFriendly, Coronato signed a three-year contract with the Flames worth $4,475,000 on March 26, 2023. His current deal has a cap hit of $925,000. He has an Annual Average Value (AAV) of $1,491,667.

Coronato has a salary of $925,000 with a cap hit of another $925,000 for the 2022-23 season. The reported breakdown shows that $832,500 is the base salary with the remaining $92,500 being the signing bonus. The young winger's career earnings currently stand at $164,500, as per reports.

A look into Matt Coronato's ice hockey career

Born into an athletic family on November 14, 2002, Matt's father was a collegiate lacrosse player. Matt's younger brother Jake is also into ice hockey.

With the 13th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Calgary Flames select Matthew Coronato during the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at the NHL Network studios on July 23, 2021 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Matt's interest in ice hockey started to develop while attending the New York Islanders' games as a child. He began his amateur hockey career with the Long Island Royal of the Long Island Amateur Hockey League, where he spent a total of six seasons.

Following his stint in the LIAHL, Coronato moved to prep school programs where he joined the New Jersey Colonial U-14 program during the 2016-17 season. He was picked by the Chicago Steel of the USHL in the 2018 Futures Draft for the 2018-19 season.

Matt Coronato played two seasons with the Chicago Steels (2019-21) in the USHL before joining Harvard University (2021-23) of the ECAC, where he spent another two seasons. During that time, Coronato played 68 games, accumulating 72 points on 38 goals and 34 assists.

After finishing his collegiate career, Coronato joined the Calgary Flames of the National Hockey League on March 26, 2023. Matt Coronato is yet to make his debut appearance for the Flames in the NHL. Apart from that, the 20-year-old has also represented the United States in the IHF World Junior Championship.

Poll : 0 votes