The Detroit Red Wings will be placing forward Filip Zadina on unconditional waivers on Thursday.

The Red Wings put Zadina on waivers earlier this week and the 31 other teams didn't put a claim in on him likely due to his contract.

With both Zadina and Detroit wanting to terminate the contract, the player is walking away from the $4.56 million remaining on his deal so he can sign elsewhere.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said he was not happy about the decision, but had to take it for the benefit of the organization.

"Am I happy to put him on waivers? No. I signed him to a three-year contract a year ago because I believed that he was going to grow," Yzerman said. "The reality now is: you wanted that contract, that contract may prevent you from getting the opportunity you’re looking for in another organization.

"I tried to find a place for him to play, somebody that's interested in Filip, maybe give him [a better] opportunity [to play]. I haven't been able to do that," Yzerman added. "So, I put him on waivers today, I'm trying to give him the opportunity to go somewhere, an organization if he wants to play more. We'll see if that happens."

Filip Zadina's struggles in Detroit

Filip Zadina was drafted sixth overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2018 and was a highly touted prospect. He made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season, skating in nine games and recording one goal and two assists.

He then played in 28 games during the 2019-20 season and recorded 15 points. After registering 19 and 24 points over the next two seasons respectively, Zadina signed a three-year deal worth $5.475 million over the course of the contract.

However, after being injured last season and struggling to find his best form, Zadina asked for a trade. After no trade was reached, he was put on waivers.

Zadina was, surprisingly, not claimed on waivers, so the Detroit Red Wings and Steve Yzerman will now put him on unconditional waivers so they can terminate his deal.

Once his deal is terminated, Zadina will be free to sign with any NHL team, likely for cheap, as he looks to prove he can be a solid player. But, for now, his time with the Red Wings is over.

Poll : Are you surprised the Red Wings and Zadina are parting ways? Yes No 0 votes