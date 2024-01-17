What did Mitch Marner say? Maple Leafs forward comments on loss to Edmonton Oilers as loss-streak hits 4 games

Following the 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner made a statement saying that the Leafs aren't frustrated despite recent challenges.

It was yet another painful defeat for the Maple Leafs after they failed for the third time to capitalize on taking an early lead in the matchup. Moreover, it was the 12th game for the club this season where they lost when leading by one point.

Mitch Marner emphasized the importance of ignoring the outside noise and having confidence in themselves as a team:

“We gotta ignore what everyone else says. We know we're a great hockey team. We show up every night. I mean, this last four games that we've had leads, we've played some awesome hockey, some great hockey.”

Former NHLer and TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette responded to Mitch Marner's postgame statement, urging the Leafs fans to remain calm and level-headed.

Bissonnette went on to say that it's best to wait until the All-Star Weekend to assess the situation and put the negativity aside as there's still more hockey left to be played this season:

"I actually love Mitchy’s optimism here. He’s right. Cooler heads prevail. Let’s not hit the panic button just yet. Wait till after All-Star Weekend to consider that. Don’t let the negativity sink in. Lots of hockey left"

As for the Edmonton Oilers, this was the third time during their 11-game winning stretch that they have rallied from going behind after two periods. The club is now only a point behind the third-placed LA Kings in the Pacific Division of the West.

Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs are 4-4-2 in the last 10 games. They remain third in the Atlantic Division with 50 points after 42 games.