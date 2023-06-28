What New Jersey Devils fans can expect after making a massive trade for Tyler Toffoli

The New Jersey Devils recently made waves in the hockey world by trading promising forward Yegor Sherangovich and a 3rd round pick to the Calgary Flames in exchange for Tyler Toffoli. This move brings Toffoli, a seasoned veteran, to the Devils for one year with a cap hit of 4.435 AAV.

With the NHL draft on the horizon, the Devils find themselves with nearly 20 million dollars of cap space following the trade of MacKenzie Blackwood to the San Jose Sharks. However, the team now faces the challenge of re-signing Nathan Bastian, Michael McLeod, and Timo Meier, all of whom are on RFA deals.

The acquisition of Toffoli injects experience and scoring prowess into the Devils' lineup. Toffoli is a proven goal-scorer who can contribute significantly to the team's offensive output. His ability to find the back of the net and create scoring opportunities will undoubtedly boost the Devils' chances of success next season.

With Toffoli's arrival, the Devils' forward group gains an added dimension and depth. He brings a strong work ethic, leadership qualities, and playoff experience, having won the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014.

The trade involving Sherangovich and the draft pick signals the New Jersey Devils' commitment to making immediate improvements to their roster. While Sherangovich showed great promise, the team believes that Toffoli's experience and proven track record will better serve their current needs. It is a calculated move aimed at strengthening the team's competitive position in the short term.

What can the New Jersey Devils fans expect heading into the offseason after the Toffoli trade?

The newfound cap space provides the New Jersey Devils with financial flexibility as they head into the NHL draft. The additional room to maneuver allows them to explore further trades or pursue free agents, potentially addressing other areas of need on the roster.

However, the New Jersey Devils must now turn their attention to re-signing key restricted free agents: Nathan Bastian, Michael McLeod, and Timo Meier. These players have shown promise and have contributed significantly to the team's success. Negotiating their contracts will be crucial to maintaining the team's depth and continuity, ensuring they can continue to build on their recent progress.

As the offseason progresses, New Jersey Devils fans can expect a flurry of activity from the organization. The acquisition of Toffoli signals a commitment to immediate success, while the available cap space provides the team with the means to further bolster their roster. The re-signing of key RFAs will be a priority, ensuring the team retains its young talent and maintains a competitive edge.

The upcoming NHL draft offers an opportunity for the New Jersey Devils to add more young talent to their pipeline. The trade for Toffoli brings a proven goal-scorer and a veteran presence to the New Jersey Devils.

Poll : 0 votes