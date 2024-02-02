What are the NHL All-Star teams? Full rosters from 2024 draft explored

The 2024 NHL All-Star weekend kicked off Thursday with the return of the All-Star draft.

On Thursday evening, the four captains, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Quinn Hughes and Nathan MacKinnon got to pick their teams.

The NHL wanted to change the All-Star weekend and add some more excitement, which they did with the return of the draft.

Let's take a look at how each of the four teams look ahead of Saturday's game.

NHL All-Star team rosters

Team MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon is the captain with Cale Makar as his assistant captain, and their team is as follows:

Nathan MacKinnon, COL

Cale Makar, COL

Sidney Crosby, PIT

Alexandar Georgiev, COL

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

Sebastian Aho, CAR

Tom Wilson, WSH

Jeremy Swayman, BOS

Travis Konecny, PHI

Elias Lindholm, VAN

Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA

“So, I love that we’ve got two Colorado boys leading us as well,” Jeremy Swayman said of MacKinnon and Makar. “You know they’re going to be in shape because they’re training in altitude. I like our picks and really fortunate to be a part of it all.”

Team Matthews

Auston Matthews is the captain with Morgan Reilly as his assistant captain and they kept the four Leafs together:

Auston Matthews, TOR

Morgan Rielly, TOR

William Nylander, TOR

Mitch Marner, TOR

Jake Oettinger, DAL

Clayton Keller, ARI

Mathew Barzal, NYI

Igor Shesterkin, NYR

Filip Forsberg, NSH

Alex DeBrincat, DET

Vincent Trocheck, NYR

“It was cool,” Matthews said, via NHL. “I think our strategy was pretty simple. We stuck to it. I think it was a cool concept and fun to do the draft-format style again, mix up the teams, divisions, conferences and stuff like that.”

Team McDavid

Connor McDavid is the captain, while his Edmonton Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl is his assistant captain:

Connor McDavid, EDM

Leon Draisaitl, EDM

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

David Pastrnak, BOS

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF

Robert Thomas, STL

Sam Reinhart, FLA

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA

Boone Jenner, CBJ

Nick Suzuki, MTL

Tomas Hertl, SJS

“I love the team,” Draisaitl said to NHL.com. “We have a little bit of grit, a lot of hard work, lots of skill. It’ll be good. ...

"It was good, it was different. It was our first time doing this, it was a lot of fun. It was nice getting to know Will a little bit; he seems to know his hockey pretty well. We talked about it a little bit, we wanted to pick a goalie early, that was key, so we’re very happy.”

Team Hughes

Quinn Hughes captains the final team with his teammate Elias Pettersson as his assistant captain:

Quinn Hughes, VAN

Elias Pettersson, VAN

Nikita Kucherov, TBL

Thatcher Demko, VAN

Kyle Connor, WPG

Brady Tkachuk, OTT

Jesper Bratt, NJD

Cam Talbot, LAK

Brock Boeser, VAN

J.T. Miller, VAN

Frank Vatrano, ANA