What are the NHL All-Star teams? Full rosters from 2024 draft explored

The 2024 NHL All-Star weekend kicked off Thursday with the return of the All-Star draft.
On Thursday evening, the four captains, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Quinn Hughes and Nathan MacKinnon got to pick their teams.
The NHL wanted to change the All-Star weekend and add some more excitement, which they did with the return of the draft.
Let's take a look at how each of the four teams look ahead of Saturday's game.
NHL All-Star team rosters
Team MacKinnon
Nathan MacKinnon is the captain with Cale Makar as his assistant captain, and their team is as follows:
- Nathan MacKinnon, COL
- Cale Makar, COL
- Sidney Crosby, PIT
- Alexandar Georgiev, COL
- Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
- Sebastian Aho, CAR
- Tom Wilson, WSH
- Jeremy Swayman, BOS
- Travis Konecny, PHI
- Elias Lindholm, VAN
- Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA
“So, I love that we’ve got two Colorado boys leading us as well,” Jeremy Swayman said of MacKinnon and Makar. “You know they’re going to be in shape because they’re training in altitude. I like our picks and really fortunate to be a part of it all.”
Team Matthews
Auston Matthews is the captain with Morgan Reilly as his assistant captain and they kept the four Leafs together:
- Auston Matthews, TOR
- Morgan Rielly, TOR
- William Nylander, TOR
- Mitch Marner, TOR
- Jake Oettinger, DAL
- Clayton Keller, ARI
- Mathew Barzal, NYI
- Igor Shesterkin, NYR
- Filip Forsberg, NSH
- Alex DeBrincat, DET
- Vincent Trocheck, NYR
“It was cool,” Matthews said, via NHL. “I think our strategy was pretty simple. We stuck to it. I think it was a cool concept and fun to do the draft-format style again, mix up the teams, divisions, conferences and stuff like that.”
Team McDavid
Connor McDavid is the captain, while his Edmonton Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl is his assistant captain:
- Connor McDavid, EDM
- Leon Draisaitl, EDM
- Connor Hellebuyck, WPG
- David Pastrnak, BOS
- Rasmus Dahlin, BUF
- Robert Thomas, STL
- Sam Reinhart, FLA
- Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA
- Boone Jenner, CBJ
- Nick Suzuki, MTL
- Tomas Hertl, SJS
“I love the team,” Draisaitl said to NHL.com. “We have a little bit of grit, a lot of hard work, lots of skill. It’ll be good. ...
"It was good, it was different. It was our first time doing this, it was a lot of fun. It was nice getting to know Will a little bit; he seems to know his hockey pretty well. We talked about it a little bit, we wanted to pick a goalie early, that was key, so we’re very happy.”
Team Hughes
Quinn Hughes captains the final team with his teammate Elias Pettersson as his assistant captain:
- Quinn Hughes, VAN
- Elias Pettersson, VAN
- Nikita Kucherov, TBL
- Thatcher Demko, VAN
- Kyle Connor, WPG
- Brady Tkachuk, OTT
- Jesper Bratt, NJD
- Cam Talbot, LAK
- Brock Boeser, VAN
- J.T. Miller, VAN
- Frank Vatrano, ANA