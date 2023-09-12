What are NHL Blackouts? Here’s how you can bypass them to watch all your favorite games

The anticipation for the 2023-2024 NHL season is building up as fans prepare for another thrilling journey toward the coveted Stanley Cup. Hockey enthusiasts eagerly await the intense battles and spectacular plays that make the NHL a spectacle worth watching.

However, there's a familiar hurdle that hockey fans must contend with – NHL blackouts, which can leave you unable to catch some of your favorite teams in action. But fret not, because there's a solution at hand.

Before we dive into the solution, it's essential to comprehend the root of the issue – NHL TV blackouts. These are geo-restrictions that result in specific games being blocked in certain regions.

The reason behind these blackouts lies in the fact that each NHL team sells a portion of their games to regional broadcasters. Consequently, only these regional broadcasters have the rights to broadcast those particular games.

For example, if you reside in California and have an ESPN+ account there, you won't have access to watch the Los Angeles Kings games. However, if you find yourself outside of California, these games are readily available on ESPN+ without any restrictions.

A trusted NHL VPN(Virtual VPN) can help you change your virtual location, unlocking the ability to watch blacked-out NHL games with ease. Whether you're dealing with blackouts on ESPN+ or NHL.tv, all you need to do is connect to a VPN server in a different state than your current location.

How to Watch NHL Blackouts Games on ESPN and NHL.tv

Now that you understand the problem, let's get to the solution – using a VPN to bypass NHL blackouts.

Step 1: Install and register with a VPN application

Step 2: Connect to a VPN server in the right location

To bypass the NHL blackouts, you'll need to connect to a VPN server in a location where the game is not blacked out.

Step 3: Clear your browser cache

Clearing your browser's cache ensures that your browser doesn't remember your previous location, which might still trigger the blackout restrictions.

Step 4: Head to ESPN+ or NHL.tv and start watching!

Once you've completed the previous steps, simply head to ESPN+ or NHL.tv, and you'll find that the blackouts no longer pose a problem. You can now enjoy your favorite NHL games without any restrictions.

With these simple steps and a reliable VPN, you can ensure that NHL blackouts don't prevent you from enjoying any game of ice hockey you wish to watch.