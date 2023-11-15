What is NHL Breakaway? All we know about league's latest NFT venture

On Wednesday, the launch of the NHL Breakaway was announced by the NHLPA, NHL, NHLAA and Sweet, a leading platform for gamified digital collectible experiences under Ethereum ERC - 721 standard on Polygo and the Ethereum mainnet, as well as the Tezos NFT standards.

It signals the commencement of NHL Breakaway as the official digital collectibles highlight community for the NHL, NHLPA, and NHLAA, serving the expansive NHL fan community.

From now, ethusiasts and collectors have the opportunity to share, exchange, exhibit and engage in set collections and challenges to unlock exciting rewards. This fan-focused annoucement was shared by the NHL Public Relations X (formerly known as Twitter) account:

Expand Tweet

Unlocking the Excitement: NHL Breakaway, Starter Pack and Trade Lounge Experience

NHL Breakaway is the official NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Digital Collectibles Marketplace of the NHL. It offers officially licensed NFT digital collectibles powered by Sweet. It's a new way for fans to engage with the sport and collect digital assets.

The platform offers an immersive experience, showcasing some of the NHL's most iconic highlights and introduces unique feature like:

# The Trade Lounge: a hub of collector community interaction where fans can trade packs and highlights of their favorite plays or NHL players with others in the community. Search and filter capabilities allow users to find highlights available for trade and view their personal trade history.

# Public Profiles: create a social aspect with the platform and allow fans and enthusiasts to showcase their fandom and passion for hockey by integrating unique collectibles into their NHL Breakaway profiles.

# Gamification: introduces challenges for completing sets within categories like highlights and collectibles, team sets and NHL Player sets with opportunities to earn rewards, like real-life NHL experiences and exclusive packs.

Breakaway Starter Pack - Series 1

Commence your collecting journey with the Breakaway Starter Pack. Whether you've been a dedicated Founding Fan from the start or recently joined the NHL Breakaway community, this pack is an ideal way to enhance your collection.

Immense yourself in the thrilling moments of game-winning goals, crucial saves and Stanley Cup pursuits featuring renowned players like Cale Makar, Mitch Marner, Stuart Skinner, Luke Hughes, Jack Eichel and Elias Pettersson.

Each pack includes 6 highlights from sets like Making the Mark, Opening Ice: Elites, Opening Ice, The Hunt for Stanley 2023 or 2022-23 Base.

Trade Lounge - In the Trade Lounge, you can send and receive trades to assemble sets and curate your flawless collection.

Breakaway Trade Lounge (Photo Courtesy: www.nhlbreakaway.com)

For futher information, please visit nhlbreakaway.com