What are the NHL Waiver rules for 2023/24 season? 

The NHL 2023-24 season is just a few weeks ago, and with that, teams will need to cut down their training camp roster.

With teams having to get down to 23 players for the start of the season, some players will be placed on waivers, but what does that mean?

Let's take a look at all the rules surrounding NHL waivers ahead of the upcoming season.

What are NHL Waiver rules and how do they work?

NHL waivers were first introduced sometime in the 1950s as it allows teams to try and get a player from the NHL roster to the minors.

If a player is on a one-way contract, which means they are solely on an NHL contract, should the team want to send them to the minors, they would need to be placed on waivers. Once on waivers, every NHL team would have the ability to claim that player.

A waiver claim costs nothing, but the team would take on that full player's salary and would need to keep him on their NHL roster.

If multiple teams claim a player on waivers, the team with the worst record would get that player.

Types of waivers

There are different types of NHL waivers

Regular waivers

Regular waivers are when NHL teams want to send a player down to the AHL, and every other team has the right to claim them.

Unconditional waivers

Unconditional waivers would be the next most common type of NHL waiver. When a team puts a player on unconditional waivers it is done to buy out the player's contract and make them a free agent. It can only happen during a short period of time during the off-season.

Return waivers

Return waivers are very uncommon as they only apply to certain players. When a player played outside of North America, and is not on an NHL's team 90-player reserve list, in order to sign an NHL contract, they must be placed on return waivers.

How long is the Waiver period in NHL?

A player is only on waivers for 24 hours. If no team claims the player, they would get sent down to the minors.

Do NHL players get paid on waivers?

In the 24 hours, NHL players are placed on waivers, they are still paid their daily salary. But their salary does not count toward the team's salary cap.