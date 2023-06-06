What is Paul Bissonnette’s net worth? Exploring how much money former NHL player has made in contracts

Paul Bissonnette, the 38-year-old former hockey left winger, has been in the spotlight for his entertaining personality. He's popularly known as the “Biz Nasty” and was chosen by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round of the 2003 NHL entry draft with the 121st overall pick.

Bissonnette is a legendary athlete who has been associated with the two big teams of the NHL: the Penguins and the Arizona Coyotes. He has inked four contracts throughout six seasons in his hockey career for $5.3 million. He has an estimated net worth of $100,000 to $1 million.

The forrmer player first impressed for the Saginaw Spirit in the junior OHL. Bissonnette showed his leadership qualities while leading the Spirit throughout the 2003–04 season and also achieved a commendable ninth place in terms of points. He was later traded to the Owen Sound Attack, where he ended the 2004–05 season after an excellent stint with the Spirit.

Paul Bissonnette’s professional hockey career

Paul Bissonnette began his professional hockey career in 2005 when he signed up with the Wheeling Nailers in the ECHL.

He played 14 games with the Nailers and 55 for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League (AHL). Bissonnette faced Portland Pirates player Jordan Smith in his first big matchup in the professional league on Nov. 12, 2005.

His first career AHL goal came on Feb. 25, 2006 against the Manitoba Moose, going up against goaltender Maxime Ouellet. The next season, he played 65 games, but his tenure with the Penguins was brief. Bissonnette played 22 games with the Nailers in the 2007–08 season before being called up to the Penguins, where he spent the rest of the year.

Bissonnette was taken off waivers by the Phoenix Coyotes on Oct. 1, 2009, after failing to earn a position on the roster of the Pittsburgh Penguins during training camp.

On Oct. 12, 2009, he went up against Jody Shelley of the San Jose Sharks in his first game as a Coyote. Exactly a month later, Paul Bissonnette scored his first NHL goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price in a 4-2 loss.He scored seven times with the Coyotes.

