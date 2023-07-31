What percentage of NHL players are Canadian?

Historically, the NHL has been heavily dominated by Canadian players, who have left a mark on the league. However, as the years go by, the landscape of the NHL is changing, and the percentage of Canadian players is gradually declining.

Despite the country's rich hockey heritage, the League's demographic composition is evolving. As per the latest season-opening rosters, Canada still maintains a significant presence, with 294 players out of 711 hailing from the country, which is 41.4% of the total.

Approximately six years ago, Canadian players accounted for roughly 50% of the League rosters, which shows a noticeable shift in recent times. Delving further back into the 1980s, over three-quarters of the players were Canadian, reflecting the magnitude of change that has occurred over the decades.

Canada has long been the breeding ground for some of the greatest hockey talents in the world. From legends like Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, and Mario Lemieux to newer stars like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, Canadian players have been instrumental in shaping the NHL's history. Their skill, passion, and dedication have made the country synonymous with hockey excellence.

The decline in the percentage of Canadian players in the League can be attributed to the sport's globalization. As hockey gains popularity in various countries, more international players are making their way to the league.

Nations like Sweden, Finland, Russia, and the United States are now also producing top-tier talents, adding to the diverse pool of players in the NHL.

Top 10 active NHL players from Canada who have the most points

Here we have a list of the top 10 Canadian players in League history based on career points.

At the pinnacle of this ranking stands Sidney Crosby, who has amassed an impressive 1502 points in 1190 games. Eric Staal follows closely with 1063 points in 1365 games, while Steven Stamkos secures the third spot with 1056 points in 1003 games.

Notable names like Claude Giroux, and John Tavares also grace the list:

Rk Name Pos GP G A P 1 Sidney Crosby F 1190 550 952 1502 2 Eric Staal F 1365 455 608 1063 3 Steven Stamkos F 1003 515 541 1056 4 Claude Giroux F 1100 329 673 1002 5 John Tavares F 1029 427 548 975 6 Corey Perry F 1257 417 466 883 7 Jonathan Toews F 1067 372 511 883 8 Brad Marchand F 947 372 490 862 9 Connor McDavid F 569 303 547 850 10 Jamie Benn F 1030 362 485 847

Canada's long-standing dominance in the League is still evident, with a significant number of players proudly representing the country. However, as the sport continues to thrive globally, the percentage of Canadian players may witness a further decline.