What is Phil Housley's net worth? A look at the career earnings of New York Rangers associate coach

In an effort to bolster their coaching staff, the New York Rangers have made significant additions. They've announced the appointment of Phil Housley as associate head coach, along with Dan Muse and Michael Peca as assistant coaches. These new additions will join head coach Peter Laviolette in guiding the team toward success.

Phil Housley, a former assistant coach for the Arizona Coyotes from 2019 to 2022, brings much experience to the Rangers. Prior to that, he served as the head coach of the Buffalo Sabres from 2017 to 2019. Housley also had a fruitful tenure as an assistant coach under Laviolette in Nashville for four seasons between 2013 and 2017. His international coaching record is equally impressive, including helping Team USA secure gold at the 2013 World Junior Championship and serving as an assistant at three world championships.

Dan Muse, who most recently held the position of head coach for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program for three seasons, will now lend his expertise to the Rangers. Prior to his stint with the national program, Muse worked alongside Laviolette as an assistant coach in Nashville for three seasons. Notably, Muse led the USHL's Chicago Steel to victory in the 2017 Clark Cup championship during his two-year tenure as their head coach.

Michael Peca, who spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans, joins the Rangers' coaching staff. Peca's coaching career at the professional level began as a player development coach with the Washington Capitals in 2020-21, under the guidance of Laviolette.

With the addition of Housley, Muse, and Peca, the New York Rangers have assembled a coaching staff brimming with experience and knowledge. These coaches will play a vital role in shaping the team's strategies in the upcoming NHL season.

2023 Preseason Schedule released by New York Rangers

The 2023 preseason schedule of the New York Rangers was announced today, which includes a total of six games, with three of them taking place at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers' preseason matches will be broadcasted on MSG Networks and MSG+, a modern streaming service offered by MSG that enables local fans in New York to watch Rangers games on their preferred devices.

During the preseason, the New York Rangers will face three teams from the Eastern Conference: the New Jersey Devils, the NY Islanders, and the Boston Bruins. The exhibition opener against the Bruins will occur on Sunday, September 24 at 5:00 PM in Boston. Following that, the Rangers will have their first home game against the Islanders on September 26, followed by a match against the Devils on September 28.

After playing away games on Long Island and in New Jersey, the Rangers will wrap up their preseason schedule with a game against the Bruins on Thursday, October 5.

Poll : 0 votes