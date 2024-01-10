"What was the point of sending him down" - NHL fans left perplexed by Maple Leafs' decision to bring back Ilya Samsonov from AHL 

The Toronto Maple Leafs' decision to recall goaltender Ilya Samsonov from the AHL without him having played a game for the Toronto Marlies has left fans puzzled.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their confusion at the decision.

One fan commented:

“What was the point of sending him down and having Hildeby up - not to play him? Man, this has the chance to have major egg on MLSE management”

Here are some fan reactions to Maple Leafs' decision to bring back Samsonov:

This decision to send him to the AHL was made after Samsonov was placed on waivers and sent down following a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets where he allowed six goals on 21 shots.

Samsonov’s performance this season has been substandard with a record of 5-2-6 with goals-against average stands at 3.94 and a save percentage of .862.

These numbers are poor by NHL standards, especially for a Maple Leafs goaltender. Hence, recalling Samsonov and sending Dennis Hildeby back to the Marlies has confused fans.

Ilya Samsonov’s performance last season

Ilya Samsonov had an impressive season last year and showed a lot of promise as a goaltender. He won 27 games, secured four shutouts and reached a career-best save percentage of .919.

His skills in the net were so good that he earned a one-year contract of $3.55 million through arbitration in the offseason, which shows how confidence the team has in him.

Throughout his NHL career, he has played 146 games and has a record of 84-34-19. His goals-against average of 2.77 and his save percentage is .903 which just proves how capable he is.