What is a PTO contract in NHL? Exploring potential lifeline for veteran players

PTO stands for Professional Tryout contracts in the NHL. The concept of the PTO refers to a temporary opportunity extended by professional hockey or NHL teams to players who currently are unsigned to a formal contract with any team, unsigned draft picks, or veteran players.

The contracts assigned under PTO provide players with the opportunity to showcase their skills and potentially earn a spot on an NHL roster, without the long-term commitment for a standard contract.

Under a PTO contract, a player is offered an opportunity by the National Hockey League team to attend their camps and participate in preseason games, allowing the player to demonstrate their skills, impress the coaching staff, and potentially earn a spot on the team's regular season roster.

The Professional Tryout (PTO) contracts are particularly common for veteran players who may be seeking a new team or returning to the league after a period of absence in the hope of reviving their careers.

If the management and team are impressed by the player's dedication during the camps and pre-season, a full-time contract could be offered before the regular season begins.

PTO contracts do not guarantee a spot on an NHL team

However, it is important to note that PTO contracts do provide an opportunity for players, but they do not guarantee a spot on the team. Players are still required to compete against other participants during the camp and preseason games.

Ultimately, the final decision comes down to the team whether to offer the player a standard contract or not. Additionally, even if a player does not earn a contract with the team they participated in during training camp and preseason games, they can also be on the radar and attract the attention of other National Hockey League teams.

Players can sign a PTO contract with any team and do so more than once during their career while being without a contract or released by the team. The contracts provided under PTO are only valid during the training camp or preseason.

The length of PTO contracts given to players is determined by the demands of teams and the level of performance of the player. Teams are required to finalize their roster and sign players to formal contracts once the regular season commences.

Whether it's a player looking for a comeback or a team assessing potential talent, PTO contracts have proven to be a valuable tool in the NHL.

Also Read: NHL PTO 2023: How many players are set to tryout at training camps?