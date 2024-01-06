What is the recovery time for a fractured jaw? Connor Bedard's likely return timeline explored

Connor Bedard, the highly touted rookie and No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has found himself on the sidelines due to a fractured jaw. The injury occurred during a game against the New Jersey Devils, where Bedard took a hit from Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period of a 4-2 loss.

The impact of the hit was significant enough to force Connor Bedard to leave the ice, visibly holding his hand to his mouth.

The young talent has been a standout performer for the Chicago Blackhawks, leading both the team and all rookies in scoring with an impressive 33 points, consisting of 15 goals and 18 assists, in just 39 games. His stellar performance earned him a spot in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, adding to the disappointment of his recent injury setback.

The injury diagnosis revealed a fractured jaw, prompting the Chicago Blackhawks to place Connor Bedard on injured reserve.

The nature of the fracture will determine the course of treatment, with more severe fractures often requiring jaw surgery for proper repair. However, in cases where the bones remain in their proper positions, less complex breaks may be treated with rest and immobilization.

The recovery timeline for a fractured jaw varies based on the severity of the injury. For mild fractures, where the bones are still in their proper positions, rest and immobilization are often sufficient. Special bandages may be used to stabilize the jaw during the healing process. The recovery period for such cases is relatively shorter, ranging from four to eight weeks.

It's worth noting that less serious fractures may require even less time for recovery. However, additional considerations come into play if teeth have been lost due to the injury. The process of replacing lost teeth typically begins after the jawbone has fully healed, adding some additional time to the overall recovery period.

Connor Bedard's debut NHL All-Star game appearance now in jeopardy

