"What does religion have to do with a bagel and coffee company" - NHL fans react to Adam Fox's latest venture

In a delightful blend of sports and culture, Adam Fox, the star defenseman for the New York Rangers, has announced an intriguing partnership with Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company, a beloved New York establishment.

In regard to his latest venture, Adam commented,

"As a Jewish kid from Long Island a bagel partnership is something I am extremely excited about.”

Hearing the statement from Adam, a fan commented on X:

“What does religion have to do with a bagel and coffee company”

“For as long as I can remember, bagels have been a part of every family gathering,” said Adam.

Bagels, a staple of New York cuisine, have roots deeply embedded in Jewish culture, making them more than just a breakfast item. They're a symbol of tradition and community.

NHL fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and curiosity about this unique pairing.

To kick off this venture, Adam Fox will be making a special appearance, stepping behind the counter at the Brooklyn Bagel Chelsea location on Nov. 16th at 9:30 AM. This event marks the launch of "The Foxy," a new bagel named after the defenseman.

Adam Fox’s ice hockey career

Adam Fox, born in Jericho, New York, is renowned for his role as a defenseman in the NHL. Fox’s journey in hockey started in his home state of New York. It was clear from an early age that he had both talent and a deep passion for the sport.

This led him to join the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, where he refined his skills alongside young players from across the country.

After his time with the development program, Fox attended Harvard University where he played for the Harvard Crimson.

During his time there, he gained recognition for his exceptional play and was named an AHCA Division I men's ice hockey All-American. His academic and athletic careers at Harvard set the stage for his future success in professional hockey.

Adam Fox was initially drafted by the Calgary Flames in the NHL. However, through trades, he eventually found himself making an impact as a player for the New York Rangers.

His extraordinary skills quickly became apparent on the ice, ultimately leading him to be honored with the James Norris Memorial Trophy. It is awarded to the league's top defenseman, showcasing his defensive prowess and offensive capabilities.