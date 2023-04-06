What is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' salary? Exploring the Edmonton Oilers star's contract details

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is a Canadian center hockey professional. His excellent performances on the ice have earned him a considerable fan base, with many interested in knowing his salary and contract details. Let's take a peek!

The 29-year-old hockey professional was drafted first overall on the NHL Entry Draft 2011 by the Edmonton Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is a highly skilled hockey player who has managed a cap hit of $5,125,000 for the 2022-23 season. The left-wing star had signed three contracts with the Oilers worth a valuation of $94,325,000 on 2nd July 2011 upon his commencement to the team.

On 19th September 2013, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a contract extension where he signed a seven-year contract with the Oilers. The total valuation of his contract was $42,000,000 with an AAV of $6,000,000 and base salary and minors salary of $6,000,000, excluding all the bonuses.

It was on 29th June 2021 when Ryan signed a total of 8 years contract with the Edmonton Oilers from the 2021-22 season till 2028-29 worth $41,000,000. His current base salary and minors' salary is $5,250,000, excluding all the bonuses.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ Career Stats

Ryan has profound field experience, earning 625 pts in 796 GP and 28 playoff Pts in 37 GP throughout 12 seasons. The Oilers consider him a genuine prospect for the UFA by the end of the 2028-29 season when Ryan turns 36.

In 12 seasons with at least one NHL GP, Ryan has played in a wide array of leagues like PCBHL, WHL, BCEHL U18, WHC-17, WJC-20, WCup, WC, and NHL. It is undeniable that Ryan has got a profound grip over the puck despite not being a Hart Trophy contender or a point-per-game producer. Yet, he has been one of the top six best centers for the Oilers since making his NHL career debut.

The 20th UFA-eligible center star has recorded 16 goals and 19 assists in 52 games in the past season, with one goal and one assist in the playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets. Yet, the Oilers did not make it to the victory stand.

Although Ryan could have earned a contract with a better valuation earlier, the Oilers confirmed his salary increment in the upcoming season with a rise in the league's salary cap. The Oilers' general manager Ken Holland and the Oilers brass, along with their hearty fans, expect Ryan to excel in his UFA-eligible hockey career in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes